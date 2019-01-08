‘The Conners’ Spoilers: Dan’s Clan Could Score Another Lottery Win With Guest Star Peter Gallagher

The sitcom family is looking to get paid in the episode 'Rage Against the Machine.'

The Conners could end up rich after all. The ABC sitcom family is looking to get paid on the upcoming episode of the Roseanne spinoff. In a new clip from the episode “Rage Against the Machine,” posted by E! News, guest star Peter Gallagher (The O.C.) plays Brian Foster, an accident lawyer that patriarch Dan Conner (John Goodman) and his daughter Darlene (Sara Gilbert) hire after Dan is injured on the job while covering his son D.J.’s (Michael Fishman) vending machine route.

In the sneak peek clip, which you can see below, Dan is in a pickle after realizing that if he sues, D.J. could lose his job. Meanwhile, Gallagher’s character says he can get the family six figures, to which Dan replies, “Look, I’m not looking to win the lottery. All I want is my hospital bills paid.”

Longtime fans of the series know that during Roseanne’s original run in the 1990s, the Conners won the lottery and were living the rich life—for a short time, anyway. By the end of series, it was revealed that the lottery win was part of Roseanne Conner’s (Roseanne Barr) fictional book about her family, and the Conners returned as a working-class family for the revival series 20 years later.

Even if the Conners don’t get “paid” in the new episode, it’s a win for viewers with Gallagher on the cast. The actor, best known for playing Sandy Cohen on The O.C. and Deputy Chief William Dodds on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, posted to Twitter to express gratitude for his guest role on the hit ABC sitcom.

“Great fun with pal of many decades, John Goodman and the wonderful @THEsaragilbert and dir. Fred Savage,” Gallagher wrote. “Thanks to all onstage and off for a great time on @TheConnersABC.”

Peter Gallagher is the latest in a long list of impressive guest stars that have appeared on The Conners during its first season. Other guest stars on the sitcom have included Mary Steenburgen, Justin Long, James Pickens Jr., Katey Sagal, Matthew Broderick, and Jay R. Ferguson.

Roseanne Barr, who was fired from the Roseanne revival in May, previously dished to Entertainment Tonight that she planned to “go hard” to get guest stars for ABC’s revival series and she planned to use the Conner matriarch’s profession as an Uber driver to do it.

“We’re gonna hit ’em all up,” Roseanne told ET. “We’re gonna go hard on big stars ’cause you know, Roseanne drives an Uber. So I’m going to try to get a lot of stars on as passengers.”

With Roseanne now gone, guest stars have turned up as love interests for Darlene and Jackie (Long, Ferguson, Broderick,), Dan’s high school pals (Sagal), and now a personal injury lawyer.

The Conners airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.