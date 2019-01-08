Meghan Markle Looking For ‘Comfort’ From Mom Doria After Kate Middleton Feud, Per ‘Radar Online’

Meghan Markle is allegedly turning to her mother Doria Ragland for comfort after her reported “feud” with Kate Middleton, alleges Radar Online.

The site alleges that Markle is “counting down the days” until her mother returns to England to visit her again. Radar reportedly called Ragland the Duchess of Sussex’s “secret weapon as her feud with the royals intensifies.”

“Doria was very happy when the royals were rolling out the red carpet for her daughter, but if she feels they’re mistreating her in any way she’ll come flying to her defense with all guns blazing,” a source alleged to Radar.

Tensions between Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton have come to a head over the past several months since the former Suits star joined the royal family, alleges Radar.

Ragland is rumored to be joining Markle and Prince Harry in their new home upon the birth of the couple’s first child together this spring.

“She’s a very protective, down-to-earth person who won’t be fazed by anyone’s status – even the queen’s,” the source reportedly remarked to Radar.

“Meghan knows this of course, and it’s a huge source of comfort her very own mama bear is ready to leap to her defense. She feels very much like she’s in the lion’s den right now and needs all the help she can get!” alleges the entertainment website.

The Daily Star reported that Middleton is allegedly “threatened” by Markle’s presence in the royal family, citing royal expert Carole Malone, who maintains Kate may feel “threatened” by her Hollywood counterpart.

Speaking of the royals on Channel 5 documentary Kate V Meghan: Princesses At War, Carole confessed, “I think Kate would very definitely by Meghan’s presence and her appearance on the royal scene.”

She then noted, “I do think if you had been the top dog – if you had been the young gorgeous girl that everyone had been photographing for years, and all your works had been highlighted – you might be a little bit put out when this gorgeous, American, Hollywood star arrives on the scene.”

This reveal comes days after Prince Harry allegedly “begged” Prince Charles for help with his issues with Markle’s decrease in popularity.

Radar Online reported that the prince is reportedly urging his father to go “out of his way” to help restore the diminishing popularity of his new wife — and “sway the queen and others from the opinion Meghan’s this upstart who’s causing embarrassment,” alleges a source close to the couple.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dramatic move to Frogmore Cottage has more to do with Harry’s desire to “be away” from the royal family — and nothing to do with rumors of an alleged row between Markle and Kate Middleton.