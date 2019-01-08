‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, January 9: Beth’s Funeral, Reese’s Suggestion To Zoe

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, January 9 reveal that Beth will have a memorial service at Eric (John McCook) and Quinn Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) house. Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) have returned from Catalina Island and want to say goodbye to their firstborn daughter.

Per Highlight Hollywood, Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) feels trapped when the thug (Andrew Johnson) makes his next move.

Beth Spencer’s Funeral On ‘Bold And The Beautiful’

Liam and Hope already said their goodbyes to Beth on Catalina Island, per Inquisitr. Both parents felt their daughter’s presence with them and assured Beth that they would always remember and love her. Their parents witnessed the heartbreaking scene as both of them broke down and cried.

But the rest of the family must also be given a chance to pay their respects to a baby that was loved even before her birth. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Eric and Quinn will offer up their home as the place where they will pay homage to Elizabeth Avalon Spencer.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers weekly preview video shows that emotions will run high as everyone says goodbye to Beth. Liam will thank everyone for taking the time out to come and support them. Everyone’s focus will be on helping him and Hope through this difficult time.

Steffy will also reach out to Hope and let her know that she will help her through this. B&B viewers know that at one stage these two were planning on raising their daughters like sisters in one big family.

Reese Buckingham’s Suggestion To Zoe

Although Reese agreed to the thug’s terms, he still has not pitched with the money he owes him. The debt collector wants the $200,000 that Reese owes in gambling debt. Reese promised that he would pay up, but it seems as if the goon no longer trusts the physician’s word.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that the thug will send him a very specific image of Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). The image will have him so rattled that he will be concerned about his daughter’s safety.

According to Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, he will make a suggestion to Zoe. He will put it out there that he thinks Zoe should ask Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) to move in with her. Although Reese could phrase it that it would be the most logical thing to do since they previously lived together in London, he knows that Xander could protect his daughter if needed.