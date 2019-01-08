Nina Agdal Flashes Some Serious Skin In Barely-There Red Bikini On Instagram

Nina Agdal is back from her paradisiacal vacation to the Turks and Caicos Islands, but her mind is still very much there. On Monday, the 26-year-old Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model took to her Instagram page to share a sultry snap of herself in a barely-there two-piece that showcases her incredible figure.

In the snap in question, the Danish beauty is featured in a bandeau top that exposes plenty of underboob thanks to the skimpy cut of the piece, which she paired with equally tiny bikini bottoms. Agdal is posing in front of the crystal-clear waters of the Atlantic Ocean as she strikes a sultry pose. She has her hands up to her head, which is tilted toward the sky while having her legs spread open and one heel up in a way to helps define her muscular thigh.

“Tried to recreate this in my shower and almost broke my glass door. Welcome home,” she captioned the photo, paired with an expressionless face emoji that illustrates how she feels about returning home to freezing New York after spending days lounging on the beach.

While her post included New York as the geotag, the Inquisitr previously reported that the model had gone off to Turks and Caicos Islands for a vacation.

The snapshot, which Agdal shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 50,000 likes and more than 230 comments within about 16 hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the model took to the comments section to gush over her beauty and to share a myriad of emoji depicting fire, hearts, heart-eyed faces, among others.

“Don’t try this at home, kids,” one user joked, going along with Agdal’s caption, while another added, “Body goooooooals!!!!”

While Agdal is most certainly known for her incredible physique, she is also known for posting empowering messages on social media. As the Daily Mail noted, Agdal has opened up about the pressure that comes with being constantly being judged over one’s looks, stating that she has been criticized for both being too skinny and for needing to lose weight throughout her career.

“I have been a size 0 and ive been a size 8, I’ve been told i was too skinny, I’ve been told i needed to lose weight,” she said, as the per the Daily Mail. “If we all looked the same it would be a pretty boring place to be living in. I am finally in a place where i can look myself in the mirror, smile and say ‘you look great.’ I’ve come to this place by realizing whats important and whats not. And by practicing self love and self care.”