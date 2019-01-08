Candice Swanepoel Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel took to her Instagram account on Tuesday and flaunted some major skin for her 13.1 million followers as she stripped down to a skimpy, magenta-colored bikini.

In the snap, the South-African beauty is featured striking a sultry pose as she closed her eyes and raised her chin. The skimpy bikini allowed her to flaunt her enviable cleavage and tiny waist, while her barely-there bikini bottoms sent the temperature of her Instagram immediately soaring. The post in question amassed 65,000 likes and close to 300 comments within 30 minutes of going live.

Per usual, Candice’s fans showered her with various compliments and praised her for her sexy body and beautiful looks.

“Hottest body! You are the most beautiful supermodel in the world,” one of her fans wrote on the picture. “So beautiful. You have the most amazing body,” another one said.

Prior to posting the latest picture, Swanepoel posted another picture where she was featured wearing a skimpy red bikini that allowed her to show off her perfect abs and well-toned legs. Per her Instagram bio, Candice’s sexy bikinis are from her own Tropic Of C swimwear range which she launched in early 2018.

According to an article by the Daily Mail, the 30-year-old model told Fashionista in an interview that her bikini line has been “[in the works] for a couple of years” and that she has been “waiting for the right moment [to launch it].”

“Sometimes when I’m selling someone else’s product, I don’t know the back-end, but obviously that’s part of my job. I love that I can do it in my way and have it be so,” the model said, per the Daily Mail. The mother of two also added that it feels nice to be involved in all aspects of the business, and called her business her “third baby.”

Candice is known as one of the most iconic Victoria’s Secret models and has been popular for maintaining her enviable figure even throughout her two pregnancies. According to an article by Harper’s Bazaar, after a few months of giving birth to her second son, the model returned to Victoria’s Secret Fashion show 2018 for “her eighth year as one of the brand’s Angels.”

The article also detailed that Swanepoel doesn’t believe in going on crash diets or using other quick-fix and unhealthy methods to shed weight and become runway-ready. Instead, she employs a combination of staple workouts and some diet tricks and tips that always turn out to be effective for her.

In an interview with The Cut, the hottie revealed that ditching caffeine from her diet made a huge difference while she was recovering from her pregnancy. The Harper’s Bazaar article quoted the model as saying the following.

“If you replace your coffee with a decaf tea or hot chocolate, it’s a good way to reset your energy levels.”