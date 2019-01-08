Beyonce Is Photographed Shopping At Target & Chrissy Teigen Has An Interesting Theory Why

Beyonce was recently caught making a Target run and the internet went wild with speculation as to why the mother of three might be at the popular chain store.

Well, wonder no more because Chrissy Teigen has the answer to your many viral questions and as usual, its laugh-out-loud funny.

The 37-year-old pop diva was spotted at a Westwood, Los Angeles Target on January 7, walking down an aisle that was clearly devoted to baby goods.

The mother of Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Carter looked better than most mothers on a Monday making a quick run to the department store chain, wearing a copper-colored jumpsuit and sunglasses. But we digress.

Fans wondered if Beyonce was out to pick up a quick birthday gift for Blue’s seventh birthday.

While the “Halo” queen has not confirmed why she was at Target, Teigen may have put her finger on the pulse of all our burning “why’s.”

She took to Twitter with her usual snarkiness and said to her followers of the viral photo, “Beyonce, you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives!!”

The cookbook author has her own Target cookware line and recently added a new knife set to her collection of cooking items.

Fans were quick to post some quips of their own on the post.

“That’s what I wear when I want to be incognito in Target too,” said one social media user.

“She just wants to live as normal of a life as possible and be left the hell alone (Chrissy I’m sure you agree.) For goodness sake people let her live her life and shop at Target like the rest of us,” said another fan.

Beyonce you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives!! https://t.co/J5KDaHtOSc — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

Queen Bey was last spotted in Target in December of 2017 with her mother Tina Lawson and her daughter, Blue.

Harpers Bazaar reported she was seen in the store’s San Clemente, Orange County location at that time.

The 2017 photos showed Beyonce in sunglasses, white track pants, a black top, and a backpack. She also styled her natural curls in a half-up bun. The singing superstar and her mother took turns pushing then-5-year-old Blue around in a shopping cart.

During that shopping trip, she even got in line and waited to be checked out, just like everyone else.

Billboard reported that Beyonce and husband Jay-Z’s On The Run II tour grossed about $253.5 million.

On the Run II was the sequel to 2014’s On the Run tour.