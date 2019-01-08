Buttered Popcorn Oreos Rumor Sparks Internet Backlash

Social media users are divided over Nabisco’s latest Oreo creation, which will hit shelves later this year–buttered popcorn Oreos. The rumor first appeared on Instagram account The Junk Food Aisle, which shares information about upcoming new treats, and soon became a hot topic among Oreo cookie fans, Us Weekly reported.

The Junk Food Aisle shared an image on Saturday of the mock-up packaging for the new flavor. The bright yellow package, labeled “limited edition,” showed a vanilla Oreo cookie with pale yellow filling. Behind the cookie sat a big bag of popcorn in a classic red and white striped container. Another mock-up circulating the web shows a similar scene, but two Oreo cookies are actually mixed in with the popcorn.

In the caption, the account called Oreo’s new flavor “weird but true.”

“I got to try one of these last month without being told what flavor it was, and I would have put all my money on it being ‘Pineapple’ after just licking the creme,” the Instagram post continued.

When the creme and the vanilla cookies are eaten together as a sandwich, though, the flavor resembles “everyone’s least favorite Jelly Belly,” which is a dig at Jelly Belly’s equally controversial buttered popcorn jelly bean.

Oreo has yet to confirm the new flavor, but the internet has already spoken. While some users commented on the Instagram post claiming to be excited for the release because they enjoyed Jelly Belly’s buttered popcorn flavor, others simply added the “throwing up” emoji.

“I’m not thrilled but I’ll try em,” one person wrote.

Over on Twitter, the opinions are even more divided, the Daily Meal reported. One person simply wrote “No” in response to the news.

“Is this what we really need in 2019?” another asked.

Someone pointed out that, if Jelly Belly’s buttered popcorn candy “should never be reproduced,” then Nabisco shouldn’t try it with Oreos either.

Users who really enjoyed Jelly Belly’s take on the movie theater snack can’t wait to try the new cookie.

“THE FOOD GODS HAVE ONCE AGAIN ANSWERED OUR PRAYERS!!!” one user said.

Some people are a little on-the-fence over the news.

“To be honest, I’m not quite sure what to think of the new #butteredpopcorn @Oreo #cookies, but I do know that I cannot wait to try them!” someone added.

Regardless of the opinions, crazy flavors are nothing new for the popular snack brand. Recently, Nabisco released Carrot Cake Oreos, Dark Chocolate Oreos, and Love Oreos (which contain a pink filling).