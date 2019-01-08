Kris Jenner Channels Kim Kardashian With New Hair Style

The momager looks exactly like her superstar daughter thanks to her new look.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were seeing double on Sunday when Kris Jenner shared a striking Instagram post. The momager showed off her new “Sunday glam” look — and people were struck by how much she resembled her famous daughter, Kim Kardashian-West.

The 63-year-old looked stunning in her Instagram post — and very much like her second-oldest daughter. Jenner donned a sheer white turtleneck over a lacy white bra for the post. As for makeup, Jenner opted for a look long favored by Kardashian-West. She went with dark, smoky eyes and a nude lip that was both dramatic and understated.

But it was her hairstyle that made the biggest impact on fans. Her hair — normally cut in a short, chic pixie style — was replaced by the top knot look favored by several of her daughters. Bangs were added to the look, and several long strands of hair framed her face to finish off the style.

When all was said and done, the effect was shocking: Jenner looked remarkably like Kim Kardashian. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, however. It was concocted by hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons and makeup artist Etienne Ortega. Both are regular members of the glam squad that caters to the entire Kardashian-Jenner family — including daughter Kim.

The look was apparently for a baby shower, although not one hosted by Kardashian-West and her husband Kanye West. Daughter Khloe Kardashian actually shared footage of Jenner at the baby shower showing off her new style.

“My mom is perfect,” Kardashian wrote on the post according to Entertainment Tonight. The images featured Kris Jenner flaunting her new look and outfitted in an all-white ensemble her daughter would be more than happy to rock.

Over the white top she wore in her Instagram post, the reality star wore a long white jacket with lace trim. She finished off the outfit with a sleek pair of white pants and nude pumps. The final effect is strikingly different from her usual looks, yet not unfamiliar to fans of the show.

The Kardashian-Jenners actually have a long history of dressing up as each other. While they sometimes do it in the name of pranks (such as when Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as her mother to film a hilariously inappropriate video), they have often been known to switch out outfits, hairstyles, and even wigs so as to better imitate each other.

Kim herself has been known to fashion herself like after her famous mother, down to dramatic wigs and daring outfits. No word yet on how she feels about this haute couture homage from her mom.