Josh Murray Apologizes For Comparing Andi Dorfman To The Devil Ahead Of Colton Underwood’s ‘Bachelor’ Premiere

The former 'Bachelorette' winner gets hit with backlash after he posts a photo of his ex as the devil.

Josh Murray hopes Colton Underwood finds his “angel” on The Bachelor, which is the total opposite of what he says he found when he was a contestant on the ABC dating franchise nearly five years ago. The former Bachelorette contestant, who won Andi Dorfman’s heart on her season of the show, threw major shade at his ex-fiancee with an Instagram post that covered her face with a devil emoji, according to E! News.

The Twitter post, which Murray has since deleted, shows him down on one knee as he proposes to Dorfman on the finale of The Bachelorette back in 2014. But Dorfman’s face is covered up by a devil emoji.

Murray captioned the mean-spirited shot with, “Haterz will say it’s photoshopped… hoping the new Bachelor comes away with an Angel.” The bitter Bachelorette alum also tagged the photo Hell, Norway.

According to People, Josh Murray was hit with enough backlash that he decided to take the post down. The ABC reality star took to his Instagram stories to explain his post about Andi and The Bachelor, which he admitted “made some waves — in a bad way.”

“I thought it was just funny. I thought it was humorous but apparently, it wasn’t very humorous. I guess I’m not very funny. I was trying to be funny in a half-hearted way but everybody takes it so seriously and that’s my fault. I should know better. Tsk tsk. Anyways, so I’m probably gonna have to take that down, I’m getting in trouble for it. A lot of people, at least my friends, they’re like ‘No, leave it up,’ but I mean, if it’s hurting people’s feelings I don’t ever want to do that.”

Josh Murray Apologizes for Posting Photo of Ex Andi Dorfman with Devil Emoji After Fan Backlash https://t.co/ZY8InJrlt1 — People (@people) January 8, 2019

Bachelorette fans know that Andi Dorfman accepted Josh Murray’s proposal after rejecting Nick Viall at her final rose ceremony. Murray and Dorfman split less than one year later, in January 2015, and it was far from amicable. In her tell-all book, It’s Not Okay, Andi Dorfman described her engagement to Josh Murray as “the most volatile and f**ked up relationship of my life.”

Andi Dorfman previously told Us Weekly she never planned to write a book, but after her very public breakup with Murray, she kept a diary that spawned her first manuscript. Dorfman described her former fiance as “emotionally abusive” in her book, and she accused him of shaming her for sleeping with runner-up Nick Viall in The Bachelorette fantasy suite just days before she accepted Murray’s proposal.

Josh Murray later described Andi Dorfman’s book as “pure fiction,” telling Entertainment Tonight that the former Bachelorette star’s stories about him were untrue.

“That’s her way of making money and stuff, and that’s great, and if I’ve got to be the fall guy for everything in whatever her stories are, then whatever,” Murray said in 2017. “It’s a shame that somebody would have to stoop to that level to make money and have a career, putting someone else down. I have no intentions of ever seeing her or talking to her again.”

Andi Dorfman has not responded to Josh Murray’s devilish diss of her. As for newly crowned Bachelor Colton Underwood, he started out with 30 “angels” to chose from and is already down to 23 after his cutthroat first rose ceremony.

