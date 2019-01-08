Fitness Model Valeria Orsini Bares Her Booty, Flaunts Sideboob In Latest Instagram Snap

Valeria Orsini has attracted millions to her Instagram page thanks to her revealing photos that show off her fit figure. Over the weekend, the 28-year-old fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry photo of herself in a skimpy one-piece and thigh-high boots that leave little to the imagination.

In the snap in question, the Miami-based Instagram star is rocking a black bodysuit featuring a plunging side that shows plenty of sideboob and a thong back that puts her booty on full display. The bombshell, who is of Puerto Rican, Italian, and Colombian heritage, is posing with her back toward the camera, making her posterior the focus of the post.

“When you have nothing to post, so here’s my butt,” she captioned the revealing photo. “Don’t forget. lol I’m kidding but for real busyyyyy bee. Working hard & smart. 2019 I already like you. Who’s crushing 2019?”

She paired her caption with the hashtag “relentless.”

The Atlanta-born bombshell paired her racy one-piece with a snakeskin printed boots that reach up to her mid-thighs, complementing the sexy ensemble. Orsini has her ombre locks down in loose waves that fall onto her back in an urban hairstyle that matches the room she is posing in. While the post does not include a geotag, it appears that the model is in a sophisticated, urban living room.

The snap, which Orsini shared with her impressive 4.2 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 66,200 likes and more than 1,300 comments within about 15 hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to express how they feel about the bombshell’s post in a host of languages, including English, Spanish, and Italian.

“No way a human being so perfect actually exists. Must be one of those hand designed AI robots,” one user wrote, while another echoed the sentiment by adding, “Amazing body and lovely eyes Ms @valeria_orsini. Colombian beauty queen.”

As Orsini told the Miami Herald in a 2016 interview, fitness in her opinion is all about motivation, adding that her workout routine changes constantly to match her ever-shifting health goals.

“Fitness doesn’t have to be boring or intimidating. It’s fun and it can be simple. I want people to know that wherever they are in their journey to embrace working out and do things they enjoy while becoming healthier,” she told the publication.