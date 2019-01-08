Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Celebrate New Year’s Eve With A Kiss On Instagram: ‘I Am So Lucky’

See a photo of the happy couple.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd’s New Year’s Eve celebrations have just been shared through photos on Instagram.

One week after ringing in the New Year with her musician boyfriend, model Bella posted a series of images on her Instagram page and told her fans and followers she was feeling very lucky to have such a great group of people in her life.

“I am so lucky surrounded by love!” Bella wrote in the caption of her photos. “I cherish all of these people and moments so much! I hope everyone had a beautiful holiday and New Year…I know I did. Back to work soon.”

According to a January 7 report from Life & Style magazine, Bella also shared an image of her New Year’s Eve kiss with The Weeknd.

While Bella attempted to downplay the passion behind their kiss by partially covering the image with a black emoji heart, The Weeknd could be seen with his hands on each side of his girlfriend’s face as their eyes remained closed.

Bella and The Weeknd began dating one another at the end of 2015 and split the following year. However, after The Weeknd enjoyed a short-lived romance with Selena Gomez in 2017, he and Bella got back together and have been committed to their romance ever since.

Below is one of the photos Bella Hadid shared of her New Year’s Eve with The Weeknd.

Bella Hadid / Instagram

While Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are going strong, Bella’s older sister, Gigi Hadid, isn’t doing so well in the game of love.

Although Gigi has yet to speak out about her alleged split from former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, several reports have mentioned their breakup, one of which stated that Gigi was envious of the romance between Bella and The Weeknd.

“Gigi wants to be in a happy and secure relationship like her sister Bella and The Weeknd, rather than having to deal with constant drama and Zayn’s mood swings,” an insider explained to Life & Style magazine earlier this month.

“She cut herself off from all her friends every time they were together. She focused all her time and energy on him, but it just got to be too much,” another source told Us Weekly. “She’s really turned into a recluse and has been spending all of her time with him. It’s kind of a young love relationship where they’re so infatuated with each other and no one else exists at the moment.”