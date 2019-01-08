Kevin Spacey Pulled Over For Speeding Just Hours After Pleading Not Guilty To Sexual Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey was pulled over by police in Washington, D.C., on Monday, just hours after appearing in a Massachusetts courtroom where he pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a teenager.

The 59-year-old had just returned from the Nantucket court hearing when local police pulled him over for going above the speed limit, but the actor was reportedly let off with just a warning. Spacey was driving his SUV at the time, which he had picked up upon landing in his private jet at Dulles International Airport after his court appearance where he faced charges of indecent assault and battery, according to the Daily Mail.

In a video recorded by a photographer belonging to the news agency MEGA, the former House Of Cards star could be seen in the driver’s seat wearing a hat and scarf, while his lawyer sat in the passenger seat. The recorded encounter showed police officers going up to Spacey’s car and chatting with him for a while before he took off. As reported by TMZ, the paparazzi then proceeded to ask the policemen if they had given the disgraced actor a ticket, but they didn’t reply and instead reprimanded the MEGA employee for pulling over to record the whole event.

Earlier that morning, the American Beauty actor showed up to court for his 11 a.m. arraignment. He appeared relaxed as he entered through the side door of the building, before pleading not guilty to a single count of indecent assault and battery. The charges were in relation to an incident that took place in 2016, in which he allegedly groped a then 18-year-old individual at the island’s Club Car restaurant and bar. If convicted of the felony, Spacey faces up to five years in jail. He was also ordered not to contact either the alleged victim or his family.

The award-winning star was seen chatting and laughing with his team before his lawyers entered the not guilty plea on his behalf, and the judge ordered a pre-trial hearing for March 4. Judge Thomas S. Barrett also granted a request by Spacey’s lawyers to have access to the alleged victim’s cellphone data for six months after the date of the alleged incident, as it would likely be “exculpatory.” His team claims the text messages between the alleged accuser and his then-girlfriend were important pieces of evidence. The actor was there for less than 10 minutes, and only uttered the words “thank you” during the entire hearing.