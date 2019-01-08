Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles In A White One-Piece Swimsuit In New Snap On Instagram

British actress and model Elizabeth Hurley is known for her age-defying looks, and she makes sure to treat her 1.1 million fans to her sexy pictures every now and then. The 53-year-old model took to her Instagram on Tuesday morning and shared a sultry new photograph where she is featured wearing a white one-piece swimsuit to flaunt her enviable and youthful figure.

In the picture, Liz let her beautiful, brown tresses down, wore little to no makeup, and accessorized with a pair of multi-colored shades. What made the photograph even more appealing was the breathtakingly-beautiful backdrop of the sea as Liz leaned against the railing of a wooden structure. Within an hour of going line, the picture in question racked up close to 20,000 likes and around 400 comments where fans and followers praised the actress for her sexy looks.

“How the hell can [you] keep looking more and more stunning with every year that passes. Don’t [you] ever age?” one of her followers questioned in a complimentary way. “She’s the best! I love her sweet laughter! She’s fabulous and very chic,” another one said.

A female fan, who wrote that she is the same age as Liz, wrote that Elizabeth looks amazing, and asked the star to share some of her age-defying secrets with the fans. While another fan added the following comment.

“You are one of the most gorgeous women I have ever seen and you just keep getting better.”

According to an article by Yahoo Lifestyle, Liz Hurley is also a swimwear designer and runs her own luxury swimwear label called Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

According to the brand’s official website, Liz founded the brand in 2005, and it was created for the fashion-conscious women who sought an element of luxury and excitement in their vacation wardrobe. Speaking about her creation, Liz said on her website that ever since her company was founded, it has sold a lot of bikinis.

“We’ve expanded the line a great deal since then and the collection is much broader. Our line for young girls is adorable. I hope we can keep going from strength to strength,” Liz said. Regarding her decision to launch her swimwear line, the Bedazzled actress said the following.