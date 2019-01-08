French Author Yann Moix Declares Women Over 50 Are Too Old To Be Loved

'The body of a 25-year-old woman is extraordinary. The body of a woman of 50 is not extraordinary at all.'

A French author has landed himself in hot water after declaring that all women over the age of 50 are invisible to him and are far too old to be loved.

You may not have heard of Yann Moix but the TV presenter and prize-winning writer is in line to win the “sexist of the year” award after completely disregarding the feelings and sensibilities of any female on the planet who happens to be over half-a-century old.

The popular TV talk show host hasn’t got a love for the mature ladies and wasted no time in letting his feelings known in a recent interview with the French edition of Marie Claire.

The Frenchman, who is 50-years-old himself, announced that it is “not possible” to fall in love with a lady who is of his more advanced years and states that he prefers “younger women’s bodies.”

“Come on now, let’s not exaggerate. That [over 50] is not possible … too, too old. “The body of a 25-year-old woman is extraordinary. The body of a woman of 50 is not extraordinary at all.”

On something of a roll, Yann, who has won several literary prizes and directed three films, then began to elaborate that not only does he prefer the younger lady but as a rule, he prefers to date Asian women, particularly “Koreans, Chinese, and Japanese.”

As sure as beauty must walk before the beast, Yann’s comments were met with an incredible and incandescent rage as Twitter lit up like a solar flare.

Social media users frantically shared sexy pics of women over 50 in a bid to make Yann look pig dumb. The hall of fame included such luminaries as Halle Berry, 52, Sandra Bullock, 54 and Cindy Crawford, 52.

A twitterer named Kanga Lu chirped, “By outing himself as a tacky old stereotype Yann Moix has rendered his entire body of work invisible so I’m cool with his uninspired opinions.”

Another disgruntled female snapped, “Yann Moix is 50 and I bet he’s single and no one wants him. Women over any age are beautiful and age shaming is pathetic like he is.”

A lady called Deepali Nandwani appeared relieved and wrote, “Phew! Women like me are breathing a sigh of relief than in another year we too will be ‘too old’ for bad rubbish like Yann Moix. At last we can breathe in peace. Thank you universe.”

Meleanie Horsnell took a different approach and tweeted, “Women over 50 don’t want to read or buy your books either.”

Yet another added, “People in glass houses!…..have you looked in the mirror?….you don’t look a day over 65.”

As for Yann, he remains philosophical about the whole affair and seemingly appeared to lay the blame on his hormones when he explained to RTL radio that he was not “responsible” for his taste in women.