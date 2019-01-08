Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Poses In Barely-There Bikini As She Continues French Polynesia Vacation

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley currently owns one of the most enviable Instagram pages out there as she continues to share pictures of her amazing family vacation in French Polynesia.

And on Tuesday, the model took to social media to post a sultry bikini selfie that she took while sunbathing in the tropical destination. In the sexy snap, Rosie is seen striking a full-on model pose as she sat back on a sun-lounger wearing a skimpy yellow bikini that showcased her pert cleavage and toned mid-riff and contrasted with her sun-kissed skin. She completed her glamorous beach look with a pair of stylish cat-eye sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, a pearl necklace, and a chunky gold watch. The 31-year-old remained mainly makeup free, adding only a slick of coral-pink lipstick while putting on her world-famous pout for the picture.

Mother of one Rosie has been sharing lots of photos from her idyllic getaway with her nearly 9 million Instagram followers, as she continues to enjoy the much-deserved downtime with her actor partner Jason Statham and their baby boy Jack, who’s 1-year-old. Earlier this week, she posted a series of snaps of herself in a barely-there orange thong bikini, flaunting her supermodel curves as she entered her own private infinity pool surrounded by tropical trees and mountains.

She captioned the post “lovers dip” and tagged Statham, who’s known for his action-thriller roles in major Hollywood movies, and with whom she’s been in a relationship with since 2010. In one of her vacation snaps, she’s seen adorably cradling their son Jack while standing near a crystal-clear blue lagoon. The baby boy looked impossibly cute in a sun hat and striped outfit, which was the perfect attire for their tropical escapade. According to the fashion star herself, she’s been enjoying a sun-drenched break in French Polynesia, an archipelago comprised of over 100 islands located in the South Pacific.

Rosie has several reasons to celebrate last year, as she tied with Chrissy Teigen for the number three position of Forbes‘ highest-paid models with an income of $11.5 million. But when asked about her wedding date to Statham, the blonde bombshell hinted to the fact they may be postponing the ceremony until their son is a little older, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“I think the time will come. We’ve been so focused on our work for so long, and Jack came along. We definitely talk about it, we’re looking forward to that time, it’s also not a huge priority for us, we’re so happy,” she explained.