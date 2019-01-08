Prince Harry Almost Gave Up His Royal Duties, This Surprising Person Talked Him Out Of It, Alleges ‘Express’

Prince Harry, at one point in his royal career, allegedly almost turned his back on his royal responsibilities but was persuaded to stay the course as a member of the House of Windsor by this surprising family ally, reported Express.

Royal biographer Penny Juror called the second son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles a “reluctant royal” in the documentary Meghan Markle: American Princess.

Juror noted, “I think there was a real danger at one time that Harry might turn his back on his royal life and royal responsibilities and go and live somewhere quietly. In the end, he stayed a royal.”

Also appearing on the documentary was CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, who revealed the person whose opinion Harry reportedly felt was most important to listen to – his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

According to the Express story, Prince Harry allegedly felt despondent after a series of high-profile media gaffes left his reputation within the royal family reportedly in tatters.

This included when the prince participated in a game of strip billiards in Las Vegas, and photos of the event were seen on TMZ per a partygoer. He also allegedly attended Featherstone Lodge Rehabilitation Centre in Peckham for one day to deal with his hard-partying ways at the age of 17, per the Guardian.

In 2004, Harry also got into a “scuffle” with a group of photographers who were taking his picture as he was leaving a nightclub, per Cosmopolitan.

King noted in the documentary of the reigning monarch, “She, like the rest of us, forgave him.”

The queen allegedly realized that life in the public spotlight in the wake of the untimely death of Harry and brother Prince William’s mother Princess Diana was too much for Harry to bear.

Prince Harry spoke of his despondency after his mother’s death in an interview with Newsweek.

Viewers of Princess Diana’s September 6, 1997, funeral will perhaps never forget the sight of a 12-year-old Harry marching through the streets of London behind his mother’s coffin, accompanied by his father, Prince Charles; his brother, Prince William; his grandfather, Prince Philip; and his maternal uncle, Charles Spencer.

“My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television,” Harry shared in an interview with Newsweek. “I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today.”

He then spoke of his past errors in judgment to the publication, stating, “I needed to fix the mistakes I was making. I didn’t want to be in the position I was in, but I eventually pulled my head out of the sand, started listening to people and decided to use my role for good. I am now fired up and energized and love charity stuff, meeting people and making them laugh.”

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle will welcome their first child in the spring.