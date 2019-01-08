Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Prison Visit From His Girlfriend In First Picture Behind Bars

The first photo of controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in prison has been released after his girlfriend paid him a visit and posted a picture of the two of them.

The 22-year-old is awaiting trial in a U.S. federal prison for charges of racketeering linked to drugs, shootings, and armed robberies. Tekashi pled not guilty to the charges in New York back in November. The accusations are reportedly the result of a five-year investigation into the Nine Trey Bloods street gang, of which the rapper is allegedly a part of. The trial will take place later this year, and if found guilty, he can face a sentence of a minimum of 32 years up to a maximum of life in prison. The pre-trial conference is taking place on January 22, and the trial is due in September.

But while the “Gummo” artist waits, his partner Jade went to visit him behind bars, after which she shared a snap of herself planting a kiss on her boyfriend’s cheek while he squeezed her backside. The prison visit comes just weeks after Tekashi got her a black Mercedes AMG G65 for Christmas. That happened shortly after he gifted her a $35,000 Rolex watch for her birthday, as reported by TMZ.

6ix9nine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was moved to his current jail from the Federal Prison of Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center due to fears that his security might be at risk, his lawyer Lance Lazzaro confirmed. He is now staying at a federal facility known for housing “neutral inmates” who are usually “witnesses who cooperate with the feds,” as reported by TMZ.

His current dormitory typically houses high-profile inmates, including child predators and dirty cops, but the rapper is reportedly sharing the room with 11 other prisoners who have been dubbed “docile” after the inmates with gang affiliations were all removed from there upon his arrival.

However, it appears that his fellow inmates are now complaining about the “special treatment” that Tekashi has been receiving by prison officials. The prisoners have expressed their discontentment with the way the facility has been handling the new inmate. He was also reportedly victim of a prank by one of the members of his dorm, who belted out a song about a child predator (6ix9nine pleaded guilty to a 2015 felony count of using a child in a sexual performance). His attorney also told TMZ that he seriously doubted the rapper had been receiving special treatment at his current facility.