Top 5 Worst Limo Entrances On Colton Underwood’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’

From police cars to endless digs about his virginity, 'The Bachelor' star knew he was in trouble as he met his 30 ladies.

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor kicked off on Monday night with a three-hour, live premiere that was full of memorable entrances. Bur some of them won’t be remembered for the “right reasons.”

The 26-year-old Bachelor star met 30 women on his first night as ABC’s leading man, and his virginity was the word of the night as the wifely wannabes exited the limos to meet the former NFL player. In fact, the very first woman of the limo, Demi Burnett, introduced herself to Underwood by saying, “So I have not dated a virgin since I was 12, but I’m excited to give it another shot.” Another flashed a deck of cards and claimed she took Colton’s “V-card.” Underwood later took to Twitter to comment, “Anyone drunk yet from taking shots anytime they say ‘virgin?'”

While there were a couple of sweet entrances—contestant Erin Landry rolled up in a Cinderella carriage and left a glass slipper behind, while Cassie Randolph brought a box of fake butterflies to represent her nervous flutters—many of the women poked fun at Colton Underwood’s virginity in their opening remarks. Only time will tell if that’s the way to nab a husband, but for now, here are five of the worst limo entrances from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

Caitlin’s Cherry Pop

In one of the most bizarre entrances of the night, contestant Caitlin Clemmens wore a cherry red dress and carried a matching red balloon that she handed to Colton and then immediately popped with a needle before dropping this pickup line: “Now that I’ve popped your cherry, we don’t have to talk about virginity anymore.” Ugh. Colton later told the camera he thought her balloon “was an apple.”

Alex B’s Sloth

What’s a surefire way to run out of time with The Bachelor? Dress in a sloth costume and mock him for being a slow mover. Alex B.’s sloth costume was creepy and her delivery was painful to watch as she exited the limo in slow-mo while saying, “Hey Colton, I heard you take things slowly.” Her backyard tree climbing looked a lot more fun, but Colton wasn’t impressed. The Sloth was sent packing after the premiere night cocktail party.

Erika’s Nuts

In her defense, Erika k McNutt was just trying to get Colton to remember her name. And everyone knows the way to a man’s heart is through food. But by bringing Colton a big ole bag of nuts, Erika seemed like she was feeding a squirrel. Also, her memory jogger kind of backfired, because when she later asked Colton if he remembered her name, he didn’t. When she reminded him of the bag of nuts, he did say, “Oh, McNutt. But that’s not your first name.”

Tracy’s Cop Car

L.A. stylist Tracy Shapoff made her entrance in a police car and told Colton she was representing “the fashion police.” She also whipped out a pair of handcuffs, which she joked the two could use later, a trick that her annoyed co-contestants called “dominatrixy.” Shapoff survived night one, but she may not be able to get past the unearthed tweets from her past in which she revealed that she thought finding love on TV is for idiots and others in which she fat-shamed women, as previously shared by the Inquisitr.

Catherine’s Doggy Style

Contestant Catherine Agro tried to appeal to Colton’s love of dogs with her entrance. The Florida DJ brought along her Pomeranian, Lucy, for Colton to take care of as he wines and dines 30 women. Sure, Bachelor host Chris Harrison is available for late night dog walks, but a dog lover like Colton probably thinks it’s strange that Catherine would just hand her dog over to him. Also, could this entrance—and Harrison’s doggy duty—have been any more staged?

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.