Mariah Carey Settles Legal Dispute Brought By Ex-Manager Who Sued For Sexual Harassment

Mariah Carey has reached a legal settlement with her former manager Stella Bulochnikov, who previously sued her for sexual harassment after claiming the singer was ‘always naked’ around her.

According to The Blast, Bulochnikov, who stopped working with Mariah in November 2017, was suing for as much as $100 million on the basis that this was her rightful cut of the money Mariah earned with her assistance.

Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images

Bulochnikov is the manager who was behind Mariah’s highly lucrative Las Vegas residency as well as a number of other major projects. She is also a former executive producer on reality shows such as T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle and Paris Hilton’s My New BFF.

At the time of their split, it seeming that everything was amicable between the pair. They released a joint statement back in 2017 claiming that the decision was mutual and they would be continuing to work together on a number of different business ventures.

“After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management,” the statement said. “During their time working together, they have accomplished great things.”

It went on, “Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov remain partners in a number of business ventures, and will continue to support each other in those endeavors.”

However, by April of last year, Bulochnikov had filed court papers against Mariah under the U.S. Civil Rights Act and the Housing And Fair Employment Act. She also alleged that Mariah had been in breach of contract.

In response, Mariah released a statement claiming that “Stella Bulochnikov was terminated from employment as Mariah’s manager due to failure to perform her job effectively and ill-serving her client. Stella was not under contract for employment.”

However, the pair have now ‘reached a mutually agreed resolution of this matter’ which is believed to mean the action will be discontinued with both sides covering their own legal costs.

Alongside her employment claims, Bulochnikov also made allegations of sexual harassment against the singer according to TMZ. She claimed that Mariah “was often nude in her presence” and argued that this constituted sexual harassment.

According to Page Six, Bulochnikov was like a “Russian dictator”, who began to completely control Mariah after she began to work with her. It is claimed that she practically moved in with Mariah and had accumulated so much information about her that she could get the singer to do anything.

It is also claimed that she was the brainchild behind the reality TV show Mariah’s World, which ran for a single season on E!, with insiders claiming that it was Bulochnikov who really wanted to be the reality TV star.