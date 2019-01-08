Irina Shayk Flaunts Cleavage Wearing A Tight Versace Dress In New Instagram Video

Supermodel Irina Shayk took to her Instagram on Monday evening and posted a video of herself where she is featured wearing a glamorous gold dress by Versace which allowed her to flaunt her enviable cleavage. Irina wore minimal makeup and sported a sleek bob haircut which accentuated her face. The model wore the glamorous outfit to the 76th Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Within a few hours of going live, the video amassed 547,000 likes and more than 5,000 comments where fans and followers praised Irina for her chic looks as well as her gorgeous figure. While many of her fans expressed their admiration for her by using thousands of hearts and kisses emojis, others wrote more elaborate comments to let Irina know that she has a lot of devoted fans.

“With the new haircut, you look like a pretty teenage girl. It reminds me of an old French movie La Boom. Love the new look. It brings out the best face of your features,” one fan wrote.

“You are very hot. I love you very much, Irina,” another fan said. “I really, really need that dress in my life!!!” another one commented.

Many fans also wished Irina a belated happy birthday as the model turned 33 years of age on January 6.

Irina attended the Golden Globes Awards ceremony with her boyfriend Bradley Cooper, whose directorial debut A Star Is Born was nominated for several awards, including Best Director and Best Actor in a Drama (both for Cooper), Best Actress in a Drama (Lady Gaga), and Best Motion Picture Drama.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

This was a rare moment as the couple appeared together at their very first award show red carpet, per Harper’s Bazaar.

At the ceremony, Irina was spotted packing on the PDA with her beau several times, which was unusual because the couple usually keeps their relationship quite low-key. According to the article, cameras also caught the Russian bombshell lovingly leaning over to her man to adjust his bowtie.

The couple was also photographed holding hands, touching each other and, at one point, Irina was also seen resting her head on Cooper’s shoulder. The couple was also seen holding hands and posing for the camera on the red carpet as they arrived at the venue.