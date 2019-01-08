‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail & Ciara Face Off Over Ben

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be a lot of planning, talking, and big decisions for the residents of Salem this week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) and her cousin, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) have a heart to heart talk about Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

As many DOOL fans will remember, Abby was previously engaged to Ben, who, after months of dating, began to display erratic behavior. Later it was revealed that Ben was not only mentally ill, but he was also the necktie killer who was responsible for killing people such as Serena Mason, Paige Larson, and Will Horton (Chandler Massey), who was later resurrected by Dr. Rolf’s serum.

Ben went off the deep end and kidnapped Abby. He took her to a secluded cabin in the woods where he held her prisoner. When she went into labor, he called a midwife to deliver the baby and later killed the midwife for knowing too much. He took Abby’s baby and ran off, leaving her chained to a burning bed to die.

Thankfully, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) was there to rescue her, and the couple escaped, eventually getting their son, Thomas, back.

Last year, Ben was deemed mentally fit to leave the facility, with Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) giving him the thumbs up to leave. He stumbled upon Ciara in a life and death situation and took her to the same cabin that he once kept Abby.

In the latest #DAYS, Chad reels after finding out he is Charlotte's father.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/kcl8WjK355 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 27, 2018

Days of our Lives fans then watched Ben and Ciara grow close and when they returned to Salem, their feelings only grew stronger. They are currently dating, but it seems that Ciara may be having some second thoughts about the romance, and her talk with Abigail could prove to help her clear her head, although Abby is no fan of Ben.

Meanwhile, Julie will help Chad plan a special date for he and Abigail, hoping to get back in his wife’s good graces following a shocking and dramatic year. Meanwhile, Kate will also whisper in Chad’s ear, as she tries to persuade him to take over his family business following his departure from Titan Industries.

