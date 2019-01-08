Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones Share Sweet PDA Moments During Golden Globes

A Hollywood power couple turned heads with their romantic moments of PDA at last night’s Golden Globe Awards.

Michael Douglas, 74, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, 49, have been married almost 20 years. Despite his age and the length of their marriage, the fire and romance in their relationship seems to be more alive than ever.

The two veteran Hollywood actors were seen Sunday night at the Golden Globe Awards displaying some romantic PDA while the red carpet cameras snapped away.

In photos obtained and published by the Daily Mail, the happily married couple can be seen laughing, posing, and making kissy faces at one another as they walked the red carpet toward the star-studded event.

Later in the evening, during the Golden Globes Press Room Event, Douglas was asked how he and Zeta-Jones have kept the fire going for so many years. The Basic Instinct actor said it has really helped that they both work in Hollywood, a second Daily Mail piece reports.

“I think the fact that we’re in the same industry really helps us to understand what is going on. It was great for her to be here tonight and to share one of those nice things where your partner totally understands what’s going on,” he continued to explain

After Michael’s Golden Globe win for Best Actor in a Television Series for his role in The Kominsky Method, the couple went on to make an appearance at the Netflix After-Party.

The Kominsky Method star Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones have arrived on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/eBSvD3KZ9S — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2019

While enjoying the festivities, Douglas and his glamorous better half were spotted sharing a secluded tender moment. In a picture featured in a piece by the Daily Mail, Douglas can be seen relaxing with Catherine alone in a secluded seating area. Douglas is leaning against her with eyes closed as his wife gingerly places a kiss on her husband’s forehead.

In a celebratory video clip posted to Zeta-Jones’ Instagram just moments after her husband accepted his award, the actress told the world how proud she was of her husband.

“So so so so so happy for my husband. He is Gold.”

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

The elite Hollywood couple has been married since the year 2000. They recently celebrated their 18th anniversary with a family trip to a beautiful island location, as pictured in the actresses recent Instagram post the day after Christmas that featured her, Michael, and their two children, Carys and Dylan.

In his interview after the ceremony, Douglas credited much of their happiness to “a genuine love that only continues to grow.”