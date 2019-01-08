Sofia Richie Steps Out With Scott Disick After Losing Her Beloved Dog

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were spotted out on a romantic date, but their hearts may have been heavy during the outing.

According to a January 7 report by Just Jared, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were spotted out together as they visited Rosti on Sunday in the Kardashian’s stomping ground of Calabasas, California.

The couple was seen out just hours after Sofia announced that she had lost her beloved dog, Jake. Richie broke the bad news on Instagram, saying that her pup became an “angel,” and that she will miss him for the rest of her days.

“Jake became our angel today. No words can describe how much he meant to me. I will forever miss him. Angel. Everyone should rescue a dog. They will love and appreciate you that much more for your love,” Richie captioned a video of herself with and her dog.

During the couple’s outing, Sofia was spotted wearing black leggings with a gray crew neck sweatshirt. She also sported a long, black coat and a pair of oversized dark sunglasses.

Richie wore her brown hair parted down the middle and styled straight. Her brown strands fell over her shoulders and down her back as she also wore a full face of makeup, which included a sun-kissed glow and nude lips.

Meanwhile, Sofia Richie’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, sported a pair of khaki-colored cargo pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and a black puffer vest over top. Like his girlfriend, he also wore dark sunglasses to shield his eye from the California sun. He also carried the couple’s food in his hand as they left the establishment.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia recently joined Scott in Aspen to ring in the New Year. Along for the vacation was Disick’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, and her famous family.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Richie felt intimidated by being around the entire Kardashian family while with Disick for the getaway.

“Sofia still had a few feelings of anxiety as she joined Scott with the entire Kardashian family on their vacation to Aspen. Although Sofia is starting to feel more comfortable with Kourtney, and even attended their holiday party, she couldn’t help but feel a bit intimidated spending one-on-one time with their whole family.”

Fans can see more of Scott Disick, and possibly Sofia Richie, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network later this year.