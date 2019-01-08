Nicki Minaj Slams Ex, Meek Mill, During Concert, Threatens To Spill Secrets About The Rapper

During a recent concert by rapper Nicki Minaj, the performer stopped her show midway through to throw some serious shade at her ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill. The video, which surfaced following the dig, shows Minaj stopping midway through her performance of “Barbie Dreams” to call Mill out of slipping in to her DM’s, even after they split, as Us Weekly reported.

“Meek still be in my DMs, I be havin’ to duck him / ‘I used to pray for times like this’ face-ass when I f–k him,” Minaj said. She stopped the music to rap the ad-libbed version of her song, and continued on to say that she could spill some secrets about her ex, but she would refrain as she isn’t bitter.

“I mean, I could tell you secrets but I won’t / Cause being a bitter b–h is what I don’t,” she added to the freestyle.

Minaj and Mill parted ways over two years ago, and at the time, Minaj said in a tweet that she was focusing on herself and her work, and that she looked forward to sharing new music with her fans.

Now, Minaj is in a controversial relationship with Kenneth Petty, who was arrested in 1994 for having sex with a minor, as In Touch Weekly reported. It was reported that he allegedly used some sort of cutting instrument to deter his victim while performing the act. When news of the crime broke, Minaj took to her social media to blast their haters, and said that the woman in question must have been a white girl to stir up such controversy.

“Wait, y’all calling this man a rapist, but it happened in 1994, meaning he was 16 or 17 & the girl was a 16-year-old… Must’ve been a white girl. He was 15, she was 16… in a relationship,” Minaj said in Petty’s defense. Petty served time for the incident.

Minaj and Petty have been pretty vocal about their sex life on social media. Minaj recently responded to a fan question which asked the “Bang Bang” rapper how many times she and her boyfriend had sex each night, saying that they they get busy three to four times a night, on average. Fans were quick to retweet Minaj’s confession, adding shocked comments to her post, to which Minaj quickly responded back saying that they have a pretty active relationship in the bedroom.

As for Mill, the rapper caught wind of the video, and clapped back at Minaj on his Twitter, saying that he could get out of control with the truth himself, and posted a warning to Minaj to not spill whatever secrets she may have on him.

“Why you be sooo mad at me and not the people that came right at ya neck! I’m cool I’m doing good lol something is wrong here. Leave me alone you know I get a lil too out of control with the truth! Keep it classy,” Mill said in a series of tweets.