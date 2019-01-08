Abigail Ratchford Busts Out Of Skimpy Louis Vuitton-Inspired Bra For Sultry Snap

Instagram bombshell Abigail Ratchford, who is well known for wowing her 8.7 million followers with sexy snaps of herself, has rocked it once again with a new pic posted to her account on Monday. In the shot, the Maxim model shows off her ample cleavage in a skimpy Louis Vuitton-inspired bra that she revealed was created by her pal, Adriana Sahar.

The classic Louis Vuitton brown colored top proved unique by having cerulean colored straps, which paired nicely with Ratchford’s glowing skin tone. For the selfie style pic, Ratchford’s cleavage was front and center, giving her admirers a glimpse at her sultry curves. The social media star wore her chestnut colored locks in bouncy waves which fell over her toned shoulders, and she kept her makeup looking glamorous.

The Esquire model wore a rosy colored eyeshadow and lined her eyes with a smokey liner to make her mossy colored eyes stand out. She lined her plump lips with a brown liner and filled the look in with a nude gloss. She used bronzer to accent her prominent cheek bones and highlighting to make her flawless features pop.

Ratchford shared a recent tale to her Instagram story about how she tweeted out to her fans and shared her excitement about watching the Golden Globes on Sunday night, and a hater slammed her for her tweet, calling her a “fake Hollywood bimbo.” The glamour model clapped back in her Instagram story and said while she would rather not give him the attention he craves, she had to get something off of her chest.

“One guy was like, ‘You couldn’t pay me to watch that, I would rather cut my eyeballs then watch that. That’s what happens when you live in L.A. you fake Hollywood bimbo.’ I was like, what? It’s like, congratulations, you’ve been noticed. I feel so stupid even making this video because its literally acknowledging him for being a total d**che, but congrats, you’ve been noticed for the first time ever,” Ratchford shared.

She also uploaded a few videos of herself chatting with her fans in the LV inspired top while she showed off her new 2019 cosplay calendar. The sexy calendar, which Ratchford is selling signing copies of for fans, will show off looks inspired by the Hulk, Cat Woman, and a few X-Men characters. Ratchford will use body paint and makeup only as attire for some of the shots.

The Instagram star also shared a sexy snap of herself recently where she rocked a see-through top which left little to the imagination. The sheer top was low cut which highlighted her buxom chest, and she paired the outfit with a pair of rhinestone-covered bikini bottoms. The look wowed her fans and has been liked 250,000 times since being posted.