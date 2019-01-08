John Travolta Buzzed His Head And The Internet Is Losing It

New year, totally new hair ‘do for John Travolta.

The Grease star surprised fans yesterday to share a photo of his sleek new look and they went absolutely wild. In the selfie taken by Travolta, he can be seen rocking a completely bald head along with some facial scruff. He has a serious look on his face as he raises an empty martini glass with a lone green olive in it. The actor also looks dressed to impress in a black bowtie.

Right next to him is his only daughter, Ella, who looks like a spitting image of her father. Like John, the teen also rocks black as she half smiles for the camera. But unlike her famous father, Ella is sporting a full head of dark black hair.

So far, the image has earned Travolta a ton of attention with over 123,000 likes in addition to 2,600 comments. While some fans were quick to point out how grown up his daughter has gotten, most of Travolta’s followers couldn’t help but comment on his new, bald head. Of course, there were a few other fans who commented on the image with their favorite Travolta film.

“I love you however you look! Your my superstar! Hope you had a great New Years,” one fan wrote.

“John, hair is so overrated, love the picture. Very Handsome,” another commented.

“Less is better! John Is rocking the bald head, it looks good.”

And Travolta’s new ‘do comes just after his Grease co-star and friend Olivia Newton-John put rumors to rest that she only had “days to live” following her cancer’s return. As the Inquisitr shared last week, the singer took to her Twitter account to share a video with fans to let them know that she is alive and in great health.

“I just want to say the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote, and I’m doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that’s possible,” she says after wishing fans a Happy New Year.

Newton-John put rumors to rest once and for all after both her niece and publicist shared similar statements. It was previously reported that Olivia was in very poor health after her breast cancer returned. A source close to the actress said that Olivia was basically clinging to life so that she would be able to see her own daughter get married.

“Olivia’s bodily functions appear to be shutting down, but she refuses to let go until she makes it through Chloe’s wedding day,” the source dished.

Luckily, Olivia is doing just fine.