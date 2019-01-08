Alexis Ren Showcases Her Derriere In Bikini Selfie On Instagram

Alexis Ren is keeping the bikini photos rolling from her Mexican getaway, with her newest selfie showing her in a black bikini. The model laid on a towel at the beach, as she laid her head down on her right arm. She posed in such a way to accentuate her derriere, as she crossed her feet. The ocean was visible in the backdrop. She captioned the Instagram photo, “Get on a plane, come see me.”

It’s hard to say if she’s talking to someone in particular, but her recent captions have been pretty flirty. Her newest suggestion also led some fans to joke that they’re on their way. Earlier, Alexis shared another post that showed a front view of her bikini. The black ensemble had very thin straps for the top, along with a front-tie. That post was simply captioned with a moon emoji.

Plus, Instagram Stories revealed a few more shots of Ren wearing the black bikini, including one of her sitting on her knees, another of her face as she laid on a beach chair, and a third that was a different angle of her newest photo.

In addition, the model shared a snap from the red carpet at last night’s InStyle Magazine after-party, where she wore her hair in braided pigtails. Her makeup looked on-point, with extra-defined lashes and glossy pink lipstick.

One of Alexis’ biggest breaks came when she was featured by Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition, about which she opened up to with Elite Daily.

“I appreciate Sports Illustrated expanding their horizons and bringing me, an influencer, on board. I know I didn’t come into this industry the same way as most girls, so it’s been a challenge for me to be accepted. I appreciate them giving me a chance.”

“Being Rookie of the Year has been a goal of mine since I was 13. I remember marveling over how beautifully powerful the models looked in the magazine with my mom. Sports Illustrated knows how to capture the fire in women. It’s an honor,” Ren noted.

And indeed, the model did break the norm by being the first social media star to grace the magazine. Obviously, Alexis is keeping on-point with her swimsuit game. The publication has also been sharing throwback videos of Ren’s shoot on their social media, which appear to be just as well-received now as it was when they were first released a year ago.