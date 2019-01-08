Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Don’t Do Hand-Me-Downs With Their Kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s family is said to be growing yet again. The couple is said to be expanding their brood as they’re expecting their fourth child together via surrogate.

According to a January 7 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate is allegedly pregnant with a baby boy who is said to be joining sisters North and Chicago, and brother Saint, sometime in May.

However, fans shouldn’t expect to see the new little bundle of joy in any of his older brother Saint’s former clothing. Sources tell the outlet that Kim and Kanye basically refuse to give their children hand-me-downs, meaning they won’t wear each other’s clothes once an older sibling has grown out of it.

Sources tell the outlet that Kim and Kanye are “in nesting mode,” and are buying all kinds of things before the baby arrives.

“They don’t really do hand-me-downs, so each baby is like their first. They’re buying everything they need for him, and Kanye insists they go top-of-the-line for everything. So they’ve been shopping,” the source revealed, adding that the couple usually gives their kids’ old items to charity.

“Kanye is a big online shopper. When he can’t sleep, he gets online and buys whatever he wants. A lot of what they’re getting, they order online. They’re going to have everything the baby needs pretty soon. And the rest of the family is big on getting gifts too. This baby is going to have everything he needs,” the insider stated.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are planning to have a baby shower for their fourth child, who is due in the spring, and she’ll likely also get gifts from her friends and family who attend the party.

Meanwhile, this could be the last child for Kardashian and West, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has said in the past that she doesn’t believe that she could handle more than four children.

As fans know, Kim has an extremely busy life. Not only is she the mother of three young children, but she also owns her own makeup company, is a producer on her family’s reality series, and so much more. In addition, Kardashian claims that it is also important to give her husband, Kanye, just as much attention as she does her kids.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.