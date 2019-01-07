Demi Lovato Reportedly Shutting Out Friends And Family For New Beau Henri Levy Per ‘Radar Online’

Demi Lovato may be totally smitten with her new boyfriend Henri Levy, but could it be harmful for some other relationships in her life?

According to Radar Online, Lovato is shutting some friends and even certain family members out of her life as her relationship with the fashion designer heats up. A source close to the singer says that Lovato is keeping Henri super close to her with the pair even spending New Year’s together in Aspen, Colorado. And as for friends who are trying to come between her and the new man in her life? A source shares that those are the ones who Demi is shutting out.

“She is not playing her recovery well right now. Demi is so head over heels in love with this guy, so she thinks, that she is blind to anyone’s criticism or suggestion,” the source dished.

And Lovato’s mother, Dianna Hart, is one of the people who is extremely worried about her daughter. In fact, the source shares that she and many others think that Lovato’s relationship with Henri may lead her down the wrong path once again and Dianna is just at her “wits end.”

“She is spending all of her time with him and claims that they are each other’s sober companion when, in fact, everyone thinks they are going to be each other’s downfall.”

It also doesn’t really help that Levy currently has an open lawsuit against him. According to court documents that were filed on December 14, 2018, Levy’s former employee accuses his clothing company, Enfants Riches Déprimés, of being in an “illegal course of conduct.”

It is alleged that Levy has stolen money from multiple parties including family, friends, clients, and vendors with fraudulent credit card transactions. The complaint also accuses Levy of drug use, failure to pay workers for overtime, fraud, and racist remarks.

As the Inquisitr recently reported, the singer’s relationship with Levy has been somewhat of a whirlwind. Shortly after completing 90 days of sobriety in rehab, Lovato was spotted holding hands with Levy, sparking relationship rumors. A source close to Lovato shares that Demi did not intend to fall in love with Henri and it just sort of happened.

“Demi didn’t plan for things to work out this way — she wasn’t actively looking for a boyfriend,” the source says. “But sometimes things just happen, and it’s too special between her and Henri to ignore. Both of them vowed to take it slow with the relationship, but things are already moving very quickly.”

Hopefully, Demi’s new relationship won’t hinder all of the work that she did in rehab to get herself better.