Britney Spears Grabs In-N-Out Burgers With Boyfriend Sam Asghari After Canceling Shows To Care For Father

Like many others during stressful times in their lives, Britney Spears is turning to food amid her father’s health issues.

Yesterday afternoon, the songstress was spotted out and about in Encino, California. Photographs published by Us Weekly show the “I’m A Slave 4 U” singer grabbing a quick bite at the famed In-N-Out burger with hunky boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Photos show the famous couple sitting in Spear’s white Mercedes as she grabs a bag from the drive-thru window. A few other photos show a hungry Spears steering with one hand and eating her burger with the other hand. One other photo shows Spears switching her burger for a ice cold beverage.

The fast food run for the pair comes just after Spears’ announcement that she would have to cancel her “Domination” tour in what would have been her second Las Vegas residency, this one at The Park Theatre. As the Inquisitr recently reported, the mother of two took to social media to break news to her fans that her show has been canceled indefinitely.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.”

Spears then explained to her followers that her father, Jamie Spears, was hospitalized a few months ago and nearly died, but luckily he made it out and is still alive. Britney said that her father still has a long road ahead of him with his health battles and she felt it was best to be by his side at this time rather than perform her show.

Luckily, Britney has her boyfriend by her side to help her get through this difficult time. As the Inquisitr reported, Spears has been leaning on Asghari amid her father’s health issues. A source close to the pair dished that Britney’s father’s most recent health issues have actually brought the couple closer together and Britney is so grateful that she has Sam to lean on.

“Sam has been the most supportive boyfriend to Britney and she can’t imagine going through this difficult time without him by her side,” a source dished.

The source goes on to share that Britney knows that she is able to trust Sam through the good times and the bad and she has given her heart to him. And according to the source, Sam has also gotten a stamp of approval from the Spears family and they love the way that he treats Britney.

Spears is offering refunds to anyone who purchased tickets to one of her “Domination” shows.