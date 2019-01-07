Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are ‘Much More Into Each Other’ When Expecting A Baby, Says Source

It was recently announced that the couple are expecting their fourth child.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West rev up the romance when they’re expecting a new member of their family, People is reporting. It was confirmed with the press on Wednesday, January 2 that the couple were going to have a fourth child via surrogate. Their youngest child, Chicago, was also born via surrogate and will turn 1-year-old on January 15. In addition to Chicago, the couple have 5-year-old North and 3-year-old Saint. A source revealed that the two appear to be even more in love when a new baby is on the way.

“Kim and Kanye seem great,” said the unknown insider.

“They had a really nice trip to Aspen and always enjoy spending time in Miami. They seem very happy and close. When they waited for Chicago to arrive, it was the same — having another baby seems to always bring them closer. They are very excited about having another baby this year.”

A different source shared similar info about the expecting parents.

“One thing you’ve got to know about Kanye and Kim: They’ve got a different chemistry when a baby is on the way,” the source revealed.

“I can’t even explain it, but they are much more into each other when they’re expecting. So they’re both really happy right now — a lot more romantic, a lot more supportive of each other. They were acting like newlyweds last week. They touch each other, kiss each other and say things to each other like, ‘You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.’ It’s really sweet to watch them together. When they’re not expecting, they’re still loving, but nothing like this. Right now, they couldn’t be happier.”

An insider also shared that Kim and Kanye have been planning to have another baby for the past year, even discussing the possibility while still at the hospital with baby Chicago. They reportedly really enjoyed using a surrogate and were eager to use another one for their next child. The two weren’t ready to reveal the good news just yet, however, and were actually planning to wait a few more weeks before making the announcement. The surrogate apparently hasn’t reached her third trimester and Kim wanted to “protect the pregnancy” and not place extra pressure on the surrogate. Somehow, the news leaked anyways.

While the family hasn’t released statements confirming the pregnancy, they aren’t denying it either. According to another article from People, Kris Jenner seemed to verify the exciting news when questioned about it.

“Well … it’s always a full house!” Jenner said of the rumors.