‘Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Insists David Eason Isn’t Racist, Reveals ‘His Best Friend Is Black’

Jenelle Evans is defending her husband, yet again.

David Eason can do no wrong in the eyes of Jenelle Evans and during a new interview, the Teen Mom 2 star is defending Eason against claims of racism and homophobia.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine on January 7, Evans said the allegations against her husband, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 last year after going on a rant against the supposedly immoral LGBTQ community, were “ridiculous.”

“I think that’s just ridiculous because a lot of people even say he’s racist, but his best friend is black,” Evans explained to the outlet. “And he also has no problem with gay people.”

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, MTV announced they were terminating their contract with Eason last February after he slammed the LGBTQ community “abominations” on his since-deleted Twitter page and said he encourages his three kids “not to associate” with them because “if you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas.”

Still, according to Evans, Eason is definitely not homophobic.

“Someone just asked him an opinion [on] how he felt [about] transgender people around his kids and he gave his response. He didn’t just randomly tweet this … someone came and asked him and he told him his response. And that’s when everything blew up,” she explained.

Following his comments about the LGBTQ community, Eason faced allegations of being racist as he began flaunting the Confederate flag, which has long been a sign of slavery and segregation, on his Instagram account.

“Where I’m from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land,” he wrote in the caption of one of his Confederate flag photos.

“Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern. Dont argue just get off my page if you dont agree! Thanks @rednecknation.”

In an effort to further convince the public that her husband, David Eason, is a good and fair man, Jenelle Evans told Us Weekly magazine that even her mother, Barbara Evans, has learned to love him.

“My mom accepts him now and that’s all I was worried about. That’s it,” Evans admitted.

“Now I just want everyone to get along. … I don’t care what anyone else says.”

Evans has faced so much backlash online over her husband’s behavior that she frequently turns off comments on the posts she shares of him.

Jenelle Evans and her family, aside from husband David Eason, will return to MTV next Monday night, January 14, for the ninth season of Teen Mom 2 at 9 p.m.