‘RHOBH’s Camille Grammer Injured While Surfing In Hawaii, See The Instagram Photos

Camille Grammer tied the knot in Hawaii in October.

Camille Grammer suffered an injury while surfing in Hawaii over the weekend.

On January 5, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sitting on a lounge chair in the sand with a white bandage just below her knee.

“Just a flesh wound,” she was told.

“All good. Big surf for moi all good.. just a bruise,” Grammer explained. “Had a blast (SUP) paddled surfing.”

As fans of Grammer well know, the reality star and mother of two is a big fan of Hawaii and has had a home on the island for some time. In fact, just months ago, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member tied the knot with now-husband David C. Meyer amid filming on the show’s ninth season.

Grammer first introduced her co-stars to Meyer during the eighth season of the series and ultimately became engaged in November 2017.

During Season 9, fans will not only see the wedding of Grammer and Meyer, which was attended by the likes of Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Rinna, but also the wedding of new cast member Denise Richards, who married Aaron Phyers in September of last year.

Below is a photo of Camille Grammer and her injured leg.

Grammer also posted the image below.

Camille Grammer has appeared on nearly all seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but for the past several years, she’s been featured only in a part-time or guest-starring role.

As for a potential future return to her full-time role on the series, Grammer seemed to be open to the idea in May of last year but also said she was unsure if she’d have the time.

“I can’t confirm or deny any of that. We’ll see that’s a tough commitment, I’m not sure. I’ve got a lot going on in my life so I don’t know if I can commit to it,” Grammer told Us Weekly at the time.

“As much as we can speak. I adore Kyle [Richards], Lisa… ’cause we’ve been through a lot together over the past eight, nine years. There’s a certain connection that keeps us all together. Erika [Jayne], I don’t really know her that well,” she explained. “Lisa Rinna, she’s a riot. She’s so much fun and unapologetic and I love that. And I love Teddi [Mellencamp]. I thought Teddi was a great addition and she’s fantastic. She’s so supportive, she’s super cool, and I’ve liked her from day one.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 premieres on Tuesday, February 12, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.