Nina Dobrev Flaunts Curves In Sexy Sports Bra

Nina Dobrev is showing off her sexy curves in a series of revealing new photos. The former Vampire Diaries star took to social media this week to flaunt her famous curves for a brand new ad campaign.

On Monday, Jan. 7, Nina Dobrev posted three photos of herself to her Instagram account, where she showed off her flat tummy and toned abs. Nina dons a pair of skin-tight black leggings in the photos, which showcase her curvy backside and lean legs.

Nina’s shoulder-length brown hair is parted to the side, and styled in waves that fall around her face as she gives a determined stare into the camera.

Wearing a red sports bra, Dobrev shows off her impressive body as she models a line of workout attire from Reebok. The actress has made it very clear that health and fitness is a very important part of her life and daily routine, and it shows in her pictures.

In the caption, Nina reveals that 2018 was a wonderful year that treated her well, and that she can’t wait to see what 2019 holds. Of course, for Dobrev it will likely mean more work, and new goals pertaining to her health and fitness.

As previously reported by ET Canada, Nina Dobrev recently opened up about the pressure she feels to settle down and start a family. The actress, who previously dated her Vampire Diaries star, Ian Somerhalder, has seemingly been working on her career and her self since the relationship ended.

“I can and will definitely have both [career and family]. I’m still working on me. When I do have a family, I can focus my full energy on that, but I’m not ready for it yet,” Dobrev told Women’s Health in December.

“In 10 years, hopefully, I will be – for my mom’s sake. My mom wanted me to have a baby 10 years ago. She gets me baby clothes for Christmas every year. She’s like ‘Hint, hint, nudge, nudge,'” Nina added.

Dobrev also claims that as she gets older, she is much more aware of what she is putting into her body, and knows that she has to have some sort of physical activity each and every day, adding that she must break a sweat daily in order to feel good, even if it is only by hitting the sauna to help clear out some toxins.

Nina Dobrev can next be seen on the CBS comedy Fam, which premiere this month.