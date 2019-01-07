Lady Gaga Reportedly ‘In Tears’ After Losing Best Actress Award At Golden Globes, Per ‘HL’

Turns out, everyone thought that Lady Gaga would take home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama, including Lady Gaga herself.

As fans of the singer know, Gaga’s hit film A Star is Born was nominated for not one but five Golden Globe awards last night. But surprisingly, the movie fell short in the categories of Best Actor, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Picture. However, Gaga did take home the Globe for Best Original Song for her hit song “Shallow.”

Glenn Close beat Gaga in the Best Actress in a Drama category for her role in the film The Wife. And while Gaga appeared to be a gracious loser at the award show, a source close to the actress tells the Hollywood Life a different story. According to the insider, Gaga was flipping out that she didn’t win, and she was literally in tears over it.

“She had her acceptance speech ready and written and rehearsed and was certain that she was going to come home with several awards.”

The source also shares that the 32-year-old was asked a number of times what she would do if she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress and in her head, she thought that she had it in the bag. So when she lost the award to Glenn Close, Gaga had a really tough time with it, says the insider.

“When she lost, she could hardly contain her tears,” the source goes on to say. “She was not happy at all and had to take a breather after to contain herself. She never thought she would lose to Glenn Close!”

Luckily, Gaga is thankful that she at least didn’t go home empty-handed and took home one Golden Globe, even though she was expecting to come home with a lot more hardware than that. And on social media, the actress appeared to be pretty happy following her night at the Globes. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Gaga’s fiance Christian Carino shared a photo of the Star is Born actress celebrating the win.

In a black-and-white photo posted to Christian’s Instagram account, Gaga covers her face with one hand as she lays in bed naked with the covers over her. The 32-year-old holds her beloved Golden Globe in one hand and also has a bowl of Fruity Pebbles as well as the cereal box just beside her and wears a smile on her face.

Nominations for the 91st Academy Award nominations will be announced on January 22, 2019, and hopefully, Gaga’s name will be on the ballot.