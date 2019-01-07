Padma Lakshmi Stuns At 48 In Tiny Red Bikini

While most of the United States bundles up in sweaters and coats to fight to cold temperatures January brings with it, Top Chef hostess Padma Lakshmi enjoyed some fun in the sun in Florida, where the Daily Mail reported she slipped into yet another tiny bikini to flaunt her incredible body.

The 48-year-old cooking competition judge headed to the beach in sunny Miami on Sunday, January 6 where she continued to enjoy her girls trip in a skimpy red two piece ensemble that left little to the imagination. Padma’s top featured a revealing keyhole cut out in the middle, highlighting an ample amount of the TV personality’s cleavage.

Meanwhile it’s cheeky bottom counterpart sat low on her hips, showing off her curvaceous booty and toned legs. Altogether, the outfit did nothing but favors for the television hostess, showcasing her enviable body and flat midsection.

Padma took a simple approach to accessorizing the barely-there look, donning only a silver watch on her wrist as she took an dip in the ocean. She wore her signature dark tresses down for the beach excursion, which stayed slicked back after going for a swim.

The Emmy nominated host has been documenting her trip on her Instagram stories, where she told her 473,000 followers she was enjoying a “girls weekend in Miami with my cousin/sister Rajini.” Aside from flaunting her amazing body on the beach in bold-colored bikinis, Padma has also stuck to her roots by indulging in some delicious food on the trip.

Padma Lakshmi flaunts her fabulous bikini body in a scarlet two-piece

In a recent post to her Instagram account, Padma shared a video taken by her friend of her enjoying two tacos from Huahua’s Taqueria, which she gave her approval of after taking a huge first bite.

“When your friend spies on your taco order from outside the building,” Padma captioned the post that garnered hundreds of comments from fans enjoying the off-TV look at the Top Chef hostess enjoying a meal.

Last year, the reality TV judge told the Cut that she tries to get in five to six two-hour workouts a week, mixing it up between pilates, boxing and weight lifting.

“I need to work out more than most other people because I’m eating much more than other people,” she said.

It seems that she didn’t waste any time after her most recent vacation, as her latest Instagram post shows her back on the grind at The Space, a pilatest studio in New York.