Lindsay Lohan Runs Into Lisa Vanderpump After Dishing On ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ See The Instagram Photo

Lindsay Lohan is a fan of the 'Real Housewife.'

Lindsay Lohan bumped into Lisa Vanderpump in New York City on Monday morning.

As the two women promoted their reality shows — including Lohan’s upcoming series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, which premieres tomorrow night on MTV — they came face-to-face in the Big Apple, and posed for a photo which Lohan later shared on her Instagram page.

“#BossB***ches,” Lohan wrote in the caption of her photo.

The image was initially shared by Good Morning America on their own official Instagram page.

“When [Good Morning America] and [GMA Day] guest[s] collide!” the series wrote in the image’s caption.

Also photographed was Vanderpump’s dog, Giggy the Pomeranian. As fans of the Los Angeles restaurateur well-know, Giggy has been starring alongside his owner, Vanderpump, for the past several seasons of both Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

Ironically, Lohan had discussed Vanderpump — and her reality television success — just a short time before the two ran into one another in New York City.

While chatting with The Post, Lohan said she was a “really big fan” of Lisa Vanderpump and her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules. Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo TV in 2013, and has been a major hit for the network ever since.

“I’m a really big fan of Lisa Vanderpump and Vanderpump Rules, I really admire her as a woman. She’s a very strong boss and she knows how to manage her people… so I had to kind of pull different reality shows together,” Lohan explained, according to a January 6 report from the Celebrity Insider.

“This is not about my life — it’s about how I handle these people and me running and managing these places,” she added.

As Lindsay Lohan stays busy promoting her new reality series on MTV, Lisa Vanderpump has her hands full with both of her shows.

As fans well know, Lohan has been living in Europe for the past several years. Recently, she began filming a new reality show in a nightclub that she owns in Mykonos, Greece.

As for Vanderpump, she’s been in the reality TV game for a while — and first began appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s debut season in October 2010. She has maintained her full-time role on the show ever since. That said, she and her co-stars are currently on the outs. Since September of last year, she hasn’t filmed any scenes with them as a group.

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club premieres on MTV on January 8.