Meghan Markle To Showcase Blossoming Baby Bump In First Outing Of The Year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the public eye after the holidays, People is reporting.

The couple will make their first outing of the new year on Monday, January 14. Many are eagerly awaiting this appearance, and hope to spot Markle’s growing baby bump. The Duchess of Sussex is due to give birth to her first child in the spring. The expecting parents haven’t been photographed since Christmas, where they joined Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth, and the rest of the royal family in their traditional Christmas morning church visit. Markle looked elegant as always at the service, wearing a navy dress with a matching Victoria Beckham coat. The mother-to-be has been rocking her maternity wear — and is sure to turn up in another stunning outfit for her first appearance of 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to attend multiple events in Birkenhead, Merseyside — the first of which will be a visit to Hamilton Square, where they will help debut a plaque for a new sculpture. The sculpture is said to signify the 100th anniversary of the passing of Wilfred Owen, a soldier in World War I who became recognized for his poetry. The two will also meet with local veterans and members of the Birkenhead Institute Old Boys, which Owen was a member of, before greeting the town’s citizens.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive to attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King’s Lynn, England. Stephen Pond / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will then head to Tomorrow’s Women Wirral, an organization created in 2011 that helps to support women who have just been released from prison. The group provides training courses for over 6,000 women who are working on re-entering public life, as well as support groups for women who are dealing with mental health issues, domestic abuse, and addiction. Prince Harry and Markle will be hearing from women that the organization has helped — and will also visit different locations curated by the charity, such as a facility that provides support for younger people.

Supporting various causes has always been a priority for the royal family, and Markle will reportedly be announcing the charities she will be focusing on sometime soon. Aside from her donations, Markle is sure to be gearing up to give birth — and preparing for motherhood. Markle and Prince Harry recently shared that they would be moving from Kensington Palace into Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage to raise their family.

According to another article from People, the newlyweds have been residing in Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage since their engagement. As the residence only has two bedrooms, the couple are eager to move into a bigger home as they grow their family.