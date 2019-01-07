Reese Whiterspoon Shares First ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Teaser On Instagram

Reese Witherspoon has offered the first glimpse into the much-anticipated second season of her hit HBO show Big Little Lies, and fans of the limited series are going crazy for what’s to come.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday to post a snap of herself and cast mates Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern standing in a police line-up and holding signs with numbers, that possibly refer to either their suspect or witness numbers, after the first season ended with all of them involved in a crime. All of the main ladies are donning the exact same costumes they wore to the school fundraising event that took place in the season finale, where they were all in someway involved in Alexander Skarsgard’s character’s death and cover-up. The Swedish actor played Perry Wright, the abusive husband of Kidman’s character, Celeste Wright.

Fans of the show won’t be too surprised with this teaser, as police interviews with several witnesses could be seen taking place all throughout season 1, but the new line-up suggests they probably didn’t get away with murder — literally — and may face legal problems. This particular shot was originally revealed at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, when HBO aired a trailer for its upcoming shows. BLL was always meant to be a mini-series, as it is based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, but it became so popular among viewers that the network decided to bring it back for a second season.

Witherspoon and Kidman, both executive producers of the show, were the first people to officially announce its return. And the biggest news surrounding the new season may just be the addition of a huge name to the already star-studded cast — multi award-winning actress Meryl Streep. While BLL doesn’t have an official premiere date yet, Kidman did say they were “look at June” for a possible date, as reported by The Wrap.

The show also won big at last year’s Golden Globes, taking home the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, and both Witherspoon and Kidman received nods for their performances, with the latter eventually taking the gong home.

Ahead of this year’s Golden Globes, the Legally Blonde star also shared a few throwback pictures of last year’s ceremony on Instagram, praising her fellow actresses and other industry workers for standing together “in solidarity to fight for equality, parity, safety and inclusion.”