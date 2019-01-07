Lindsay Lohan Says She Feels ‘Comfortable Enough To Step Back Into The Spotlight’ Per ‘GMA’

Lindsay Lohan’s long acting hiatus may now, officially, be coming to an end. The Mean Girls actress sat down with Good Morning America on Monday — and said that she has plans for some future television and movie appearances, after having previously taken a deliberate step back from the field of acting.

“I felt comfortable enough to start being present again,” Lohan, 32, revealed.

Lohan enjoyed some success early on for her breakout role in Disney’s 1998 family film The Parent Trap. The adorable freckle-faced actress wowed critics by playing a set of twins who join forces to reunite their parents after a decade long split — a remake of the classic 1961 film of the same name. This lead to more fun roles, such as Freaky Friday, and Mean Girls — but after some very public intoxication and drug abuse rumors began circulating, Lohan took a step back from her career to focus on her personal matters.

After moving to Dubai, she made headlines yet again for some strange behavior, including an alleged attempted kidnapping of a minor when she tried to offer the children of a refugee family shelter. The incident, which was taped by Lohan on her cell phone, resulted in an almost-physical altercation between the actress and the mother of the children.

Now, Lohan is stepping back into the spotlight with a new reality series that portrays her as a businesswoman. Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club follows Lohan as she navigates the business side of her successful Mykonos beach club, but eagle-eyed fans of Lohan hoping to catch a glimpse of the starlet falling back into her old habits of drugs and alcohol will be disappointed. Lohan says that she doesn’t have time for that kind of lifestyle anymore.

“I’m running the place, so I don’t have time for any of that. People have said so many negative things about me when I went out to clubs and dancing, having fun. I want people to see the positive side of it instead of finding the negative,” the actress said.

Alongside the MTV reality show, Lohan says she has a couple of other tricks up her sleeve — including a stint on the second season of Netflix’s Sick Note. According to Vanity Fair, Tyra Banks also quipped that Lohan would have some sort of role in Life-Size 2, and fans of the original flick were eager to see if Lohan would reprise her role alongside Banks, as Casey. When having Lohan join the cast didn’t pan out due to scheduling conflicts, the writers got creative. They had Casey’s storyline written in as an adult who gifts the infamous “Book Of The Dead” to the C.E.O. of the company which makes the famed Eve dolls.

After publicly praising Ariana Grande’s video for “Thank U, Next,” — in which a Lohan look-a-like reprised the role of Cady Heron for a Mean Girls bit — rumors of a comeback started swirling. The majority of the cast has remained hush on the subject. However, a recent snap posted by Lohan to her Instagram account — a picture where she and fellow Mean Girls cast-mate Jonathan Bennett reunited — had fans of the film going wild for a remake.

“I don’t know, it’s not a question for me. I love everybody in the cast and we’re all still friends,” Lohan said of a possible revival.