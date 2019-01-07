‘RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Speaks Out After Her Beverly Hills Home Is Robbed

Dorit Kemsley's family home was targeted in a string of Los Angeles celebrity robberies.

Dorit Kemsley is sleeping better now that the man who robbed her Beverly Hills home has been identified.

In a Twitter post shared by All About the Real Housewives on January 7, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about the shocking turn of events before expressing her thoughts on the robber’s recent arrest.

“Crazy and true. So glad this guy is finally off the streets. I can sleep better now,” she explained to her fans and followers.

Kemsley was one of several celebrities who were robbed over the past several months by someone who was scoping homes during open houses. As some may know, Kemsley put her Los Angeles mansion on the market early last year.

Earlier this month, the New York Daily News revealed details of the series of robberies that happened in Los Angles, including the robberies of homes belonging to the likes of Usher and Jason Derulo, among others.

According to the report, the suspect was “slick” and often posed as a realtor or broker when attending the open houses of the celebrities’ homes.

“In one instance, he was also a person who was inquiring into some rare artwork,” LAPD Detective Jared Timmons said. “People didn’t challenge him when walked into their houses. They believed that he was a buyer. When he showed up, he was dressed to the nines. He acted the part. He was very slick.”

Dorit Kemsley’s home has been featured frequently on episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As Dorit Kemsley was dealing with the robbery of her Beverly Hills home, she and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars were in the midst of production on the series’ upcoming ninth season.

Throughout production, Kemsley’s name has frequently been mentioned in the headlines as the reality star continues to be caught in the midst of Lisa Vanderpump’s feud with their co-stars. As some may have heard, Kemsley and Vanderpump allegedly butted heads during filming after it was revealed that a dog Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump Dogs was discovered at an animal shelter.

Although Kemsley was unable to keep the dog, she did not drop the animal off at a shelter. Instead, she gave it to a woman she believed would keep the dog, only to learn she later gave it away.

Dorit Kemsley and her co-stars will return to Bravo for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday, February 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.