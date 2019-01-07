Devin Brugman Flaunts Cleavage, Toned Abs In Daring Black Bikini On Instagram

Model Devin Brugman turned up the heat on her Instagram recently when she shared an old school selfie in which she claimed that the pop socket changed her life.

The fashion and lifestyle blogger turned her phone around and held it by the handy little device while she snapped a picture to share on the popular social media platform. In the sexy image, Brugman wore a black bikini from Monday Swimwear, which she co-created, that showed off her ample cleavage and toned midsection. She accessorized the look with gold necklaces, dangling earrings, and partially pulled back hair.

Brugman’s 1.3 million Instagram followers began agreeing almost instantly. Nearly than 56,000 of them “liked” her photo while hundreds took the time to comment.

One fan agreed about the pop socket’s usefulness. “Can’t live without one on my phone.” Even Brugman responded in the comments about how addicting the phone accessories can be. “hahaha now my addiction can flourish,” she replied.

Other well-endowed fans asked about the swimwear brand. One wanted to know, “I want this bikini. Would it fit a G cup?” Another follower commented about how Monday Swimwear accommodates larger chest sizes. She wrote, “amazing pic. I now own three Monday swimwear bikinis because I finally found a top for busty ladies.”

Of course, others were less happy with the fact that while using the pop socket, the model actually ended up hiding most of her face in the photo. “You have a fantastic body beautiful tanned sure if you moved the phone a bit you could see your beautiful face,” wrote a follower.

The background of the self-described entrepreneur’s photo, there’s a messy made, and what looks like white and black balloons in various states of inflation floating around the room.

The 28-year-old celebrated her birthday right after Christmas, and her recent Instagram story shows that the model suffered a hangover, so a friend brought her coffee to help her get going. So far for 2019, Brugman is enjoying herself. She recently reported that she loves the year already in a post from Viceroy Los Cabos.

Ultimately, living in sunny Los Angeles allows Brugman to show off her swimwear line throughout every month of the year since the weather is temperate there year ’round, which is incredibly fortuitous for her Bikini a Day Instagram and online publication The Swim Report that she started with Natasha Oakley. Today the brand offers a 20 percent discount on swimwear