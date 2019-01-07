Trump Says Migrant Children Will Be The ‘Biggest Beneficiaries’ Of Border Wall

Trump believes he is acting in the best interest of migrant children.

Donald Trump has spoken at length about how much support he has for his prospective border wall with Mexico, but now he is saying that the “biggest beneficiaries” of the wall will be migrant children who will appreciate tougher border security.

AOL News reports that in a statement Friday, Trump said that children are the biggest victims of our current border situation.

“Children are the biggest beneficiaries of what we want to do. Children are hurt more than anybody else.”

He suggested that a border wall will stop coyotes from taking advantage of those who want to get into the United States.

“These coyotes, what they do with children, all because we have open borders because they think they can get away with it.”

Trump stresses that he’s not just concerned about American children, but specifically the migrant children who come from the countries of Latin America.

“We want to save lives. We want children to be safe. The children are being decimated. And I’m not talking about necessarily children in our country. I’m talking about wonderful children that are coming up from other places, whether it’s Honduras or Guatemala, or El Salvador or Mexico, or other places. And we have to take care of those children also. We can’t let them die on the way up.”

45's border crisis narrative is deceitful, and the wall he wants to build is not practical, it's symbolic. The biggest crisis at the border is that of family separation, migrant detention, deportation, and terrible immigration laws. https://t.co/3aIwB5zvhh — CultureStrike (@CultureStrike) January 7, 2019

But talk of concern for children and putting blame on coyotes is a twist on the finger pointing that went on just before New Years. The Chicago Tribune reports that while Donald Trump was home alone in the White House over the holiday break, he blamed the deaths of two migrant children squarely on the shoulders of the Demoncrats who failed to provide funding for a border wall.

Trump stayed behind while his family took their holiday vacation at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and he complained that nobody in the Democratic party had reached out to negotiate as the year came to a close. When the media was asking questions about who was responsible for the deaths of two migrant children (both under the age of 12), Trump tweeted a theory.

“[The Deaths are] strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally.”

He added that it was wrong to blame border control as both children were ill when they crossed the border.