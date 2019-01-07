Megyn Kelly’s Third Hour ‘Today Show’ Replacements Finally Announced

After nearly three months and much speculation, the question of who will be taking over Megyn Kelly’s slot at the Today Show has been answered.

On Twitter this morning, it was announced by Dylan Dreyer that she would be teaming up with Today Show veteran Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones on the third hour of the hit morning show. The time slot comes between the hour primarily hosted by Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, and the hour hosted by Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford.

“Hope you don’t mind these faces! You’ll be seeing a lot of them at 9am. Please join us! #3rdhourtoday #youvegotafriendinus #letthegoodtimesroll @TODAYshow @SheinelleJones @craigmelvin @alroker,” Dreyer’s tweet reads.

The announcement came along with a selfie of Al, Dylan, Craig, and Sheinelle — who are all smiles for the camera, and are clearly super excited about their new spots on the show. Thus far, the tweet has earned Dreyer a lot of attention — gathering up over 814 likes and 70-plus comments. Al Roker also shared the message on his own highly-followed Twitter account, and it’s easy to see that fans are delighted with Megyn’s replacements.

“It’s now a great 3rd hour once again,” one fan wrote.

“I’m so happy you 3 are back again on the third hour. Missed you all. Welcome back!” another wrote, enthusiastically.

“So happy for all of you. NBC could not have made a better choice,” a third gushed.

I love these guys https://t.co/B6mreGzz5u — Al Roker (@alroker) January 7, 2019

As the Inquisitr shared in October, Megyn Kelly was asked to leave her hour of the Today Show after she received a ton of backlash for her comments on the appropriateness — or lack thereof — of blackface being used in Halloween costumes.

When talking about Halloween costumes with a few others members of a panel, Kelly told viewers that she didn’t really understand what the big deal with blackface costumes was.

“But what is racist? Because you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character.”

After the backlash, Megyn did end up apologizing — but it was too little, too late. Shortly thereafter, it was announced that the third hour of the Today Show would be taking a new direction, this time without Kelly. As the Inquisitr also shared, Kelly does not have a non-compete disclosure in her contract — and now, she is free to work at other networks.

The Today Show airs weekday mornings on NBC.