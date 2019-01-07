‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Cast Spoilers Heat Up: Caitlyn Jenner, Sean Spicer Headed To Season 2?

A leaked cast list includes some surprising names for the second season of the celeb-themed CBS reality show.

With just two weeks until Celebrity Big Brother makes it season 2 debut, fans are still awaiting word on the official cast announcement from CBS. Now, Newsweek has posted an impressive leaked list of celebs that have allegedly signed on to compete on the voyeuristic reality show. And while the cast has not yet been confirmed by the network, there are some past ties to the list that have some fans thinking this is indeed the embargoed roster for the celeb-themed version of the CBS reality competition.

The list, originally leaked by Twitter user @BBSecretSusan, seems to tie into previous clues posted by credible Big Brother insider, @realvegasforsure. The notable gossip site previously teased the identities of a celebrity houseguest via tweets of a gold medal, movie reel, a running man, and “two faces” emojis. That clue caused many fans to think former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner will be one of the houseguests.

A second teaser featured emojis of an American flag, an eagle, and a monument, strongly hinting that someone with ties the White House could join in the new season, just as former White House advisor Omarosa Manigault did last season. The newly leaked Celebrity Big Brother cast list not only features Jenner, but it also includes former White House communications director Sean Spicer.

Other celebs on the list include musician Aubrey O’Day and Saturday Night Live comedian Bobby Moynihan, a self-described Big Brother superfan who actually made a cameo on Season 19 of the show.

In addition, NFL star Calvin Johnson and reality TV veteran Carson Kressley make the list, as does actor Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls), reality star Tiffany Pollard, and former Olympic skater and Dancing With the Stars alum Tonya Harding. And Stephen Baldwin, the father of Justin Bieber’s new wife, Hailey Baldwin, is also on the list, as is Lindsay Lohan’s mom, Dina Lohan.

EXCLUSIVE: Dina Lohan, mother of Lindsay Lohan, has been offered a spot on "Celebrity Big Brother." https://t.co/2Cor5WyYrf — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) January 1, 2019

Newsweek notes that Omarosa was allegedly paid a whopping $1 million to appear on Celebrity Big Brother last year. The former Apprentice star’s casting turned out to be a huge coup for the show, as she dished some White House dirt while runner-up Ross Matthews egged her on. Sean Spicer could score a similar contract if the Celebrity Big Brother casting rumors are true. And TV fans already know he’s game for surprising small screen appearances. Who can forget Spicer’s hilarious SNL cameo last year?

In addition, Dina Lohan’s name is a credible leak. Last week, The Blast reported that Lohan, 56, was contacted by producers for Celebrity Big Brother with a lucrative offer letter. The celebrity gossip site revealed that the letter to Lindsay Lohan’s mom offered her “a $100,000 guarantee” and a $5,000 bonus each time she survives an eviction. The winner of Celebrity Big Brother also gets $250,000.

Interestingly, Big Brother veteran Evel Dick Donato also posted a leaked Celebrity Big Brother cast list. While the legendary reality star admitted he was unsure how credible the list is, it should be noted that both Jonathan Bennett and Dina Lohan appear on it.

#CBBUS2

Don't know how legit this is, but I'm just gonna pass it on… One that is troubling is Dan Crenshaw. He was just elected & sworn in, first term. He's gonna leave responsibilities to get locked in a house for a month? So, seems fishy. pic.twitter.com/oSzNO1u8aN — EvelDick (@EvelDick) January 7, 2019

Last year, the celebrity reality show featured had 11 houseguests, including Omarosa, Ross Matthews, Chuck Liddell, Brandi Glanville, Metta World Peace, Keisha Knight-Pulliam, Mark McGrath, Ariadna Gutiérrez, James Maslow, and Shannon Elizabeth and the show’s eventual winner, Marissa Jaret Winokur.

Celebrity Big Brother will premiere Monday, January 21 on CBS and will run for a fast three weeks. Unlike the summertime version of the show, evicted houseguests get to go home until the finale.

The second season of Celebrity Big Brother premieres January 21 at 8 p.m. on CBS.