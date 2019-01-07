Jenna Dewan Flaunts Toned Body And Shows Some Serious Skin In Sexy, Form-Fitting Black Dress

Jenna Dewan took to her Instagram to share a snap wearing a skin-tight black dress that showed off her toned body flawlessly. In the shot, Dewan flaunted her assets while heading into an after-party put on by InStyle following the Golden Globes.

The form-fitting black frock hugged Dewan’s toned dancer’s body gorgeously. The asymmetric garb featured a one-shoulder halter and gave a glimpse of Dewan’s ample cleavage. The dress featured a cut-out around Dewan’s abdomen and showed off some serious skin. With a high slit reaching up to the top of her left thigh, the Step It Up actress wowed her 5.5 million Instagram followers with a peek at her toned legs.

Dewan chose a pair of sexy high heeled sandals which showed off her dark toenail polish which matched her dress perfectly. For accessories, she kept the look simple by wearing minimal jewelry, aside from some shoulder dusting silver earrings. She wore her hair in a low, chic ponytail, with some stray pieces falling around her face to highlight her gorgeous features.

In her Instagram story, Dewan shared a glimpse of her dress from the side, as she stood at a bar awaiting refreshments. Fans caught a better look at the dramatic slit and the actress’s sexy legs, as well as a glimpse of her voluptuous backside which was accentuated by the tight dress.

She wore smokey eye make up to make her eyes pop, and a dramatic nude lipstick to show off her plump lips. Dewan shared a snap of herself getting ready for the big night, and fans were able to see the stunning highlighting and contouring her makeup team used to make her features pop.

Dewan has been making the circuit, proving that her life after her split with Channing Tatum, whom she shares one child with, is a positive one. In an interview for her December cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine, Dewan opened up about what life following the highly publicized breakup is like, and how she has found the inner strength to move on. She mused that she still believes in love, though she feels as though one needs to love themselves first before they can truly love someone else.

“I do believe in love still, but I also believe it begins with really digging deep and learning how to love yourself. And then I think you sort of transmute that out to attract the right partner. I think that people who are meant to be sort of find each other,” Dewan said.