Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancee, Flaunts Booty In Revealing Instagram Snapshot

Georgina Rodriguez never misses an opportunity to soak up as much sun as she possibly can. The 24-year-old model and fiancee of soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo took to her Instagram page to share a sultry snap of herself wearing a barely-there thong bikini that leaves little to the imagination as she lies in the sun.

In the photo posted to the popular social media platform on Monday, the Spanish beauty is featured lying on her stomach in a poolside lounge chair as she catches her reflection in a glass panel with her phone. In the snapshot, the model is supporting her torso on her elbows as she rocks a black thong that makes her booty the main focus of the photo.

Rodriguez, who shares a daughter with the Portuguese international, is wearing her dark tresses swept to the side and down as the hair cascades over her shoulder and onto her back in a sensual hairstyle. While her face isn’t very clear in the reflection, it looks like Rodriguez is wearing little to no makeup in the sultry photo.

In the caption, she simply wrote the letter “D” accompanied by an emoji depicting a sun, presumably a reference to vitamin D.

The snap, which Rodriguez shared with her impressive 8.7 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 1.1 million likes and more than 8,100 comments within about five hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to compliment the model’s body and to leave messages in a host of languages, including English, Italian, Portuguese, Arabic, and her native Spanish.

“Your figure,” one user wrote in English paired with three heart-eyed emoji, while another echoed the sentiment by adding, “photo fire!!”

As the Daily Mail noted, Rodriguez has recently returned from a trip to Dubai alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, which she documented via her Instagram. The Juventus forward went to the United Arab Emirates city to attend the Globe Soccer Awards where he was named Player of the Year, as Abu Dhabi’s The National reported. The couple also rang in the New Year in Dubai, where they enjoyed the sun on boat trips and went on a helicopter ride, a different report by The National noted.

According to the Daily Mail report, the two reportedly met when Rodriguez was working at the Gucci store in Madrid and went public with their relationship in late 2016. The two have a daughter, Alana, together, in addition to Cristiano Ronaldo’s other three children.