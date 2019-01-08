Who Is Heather Martin Of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Season With Colton Underwood?

Viewers will meet bachelorette Heather Martin during Monday night’s Bachelor premiere. Colton Underwood has his work cut out for him as he will be introduced to 30 ladies who are all hoping to get his final rose, and Heather will be one of many hoping to make a big first impression.

According to gossip king Reality Steve, Heather Martin is from Carlsbad, California. She has a degree in marketing that she earned in 2017 from Biola University and before filming she was an assistant program manager at a company named Aethercomm.

Some Bachelor previews have teased that one of Colton’s bachelorettes has never been kissed before, and apparently that’s Heather. Martin’s ABC profile shares that interesting tidbit about her and there’s little doubt that the network will play up how Martin could receive her first-ever kiss from the virgin Bachelor star.

Heather was born in San Diego and grew up in the area. She seems to be a bit of an adrenaline junkie, as Martin loves skydiving, river-rafting, and bungee jumping. This Bachelor contestant doesn’t like snakes, but she loves food and would be a food critic if she could.

As for family, Heather has a cat named “Kitty” and two sisters named Shannon and Colie. It seems that the Bachelor contestant is the middle sister of the three and they appear to be pretty close.

Colton’s season has some interesting dynamics incorporated in that there are at least a couple of pairs of ladies who knew one another to some extent before filming. It seems that Heather is connected to fellow bachelorette Cassie Randolph, as they both graduated from Biola University in California and were there around the same time.

However, it doesn’t seem known whether Heather and Cassie knew one another very well. It looks like the private, evangelical Christian school’s undergraduate enrollment is around 4,000 students, with another 2,000 graduate students. Given that, it seems likely that Randolph and Martin knew one another at least slightly or share some friends in common.

Reality Steve also shared on Twitter last fall that Heather and her sister Colie briefly met Colton this past summer. Could this be like Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, who had briefly met at a racetrack before she appeared on his Bachelor season, and the two ultimately ending up together?

Viewers will have to stay tuned to see how long Heather Martin lasts during Colton Underwood’s season. However, spoilers suggest that she might be sticking around for a while. All of the action kicks off with the premiere on January 7 and it sounds like it’s going to be a wild ride.