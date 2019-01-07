Kevin Spacey Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ On Sexual Assault Charge In Nantucket Court

The judge also ordered him to stay away from the accuser and his family.

Kevin Spacey’s lawyers entered a not guilty plea in a Massachusetts court on Monday, according to AP News. The House of Cards actor is accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old busboy at a restaurant in Nantucket in 2016.

Spacey was charged with a single count of felony indecent assault and battery and was arraigned to appear in court today to enter a plea. His lawyer Alan Jackson entered the plea of not guilty on his behalf at the Nantucket District Court.

During the short hearing, Judge Thomas Barrett ordered the actor to stay away from the accuser and his family. Jackson also asked that all of the texts on the accuser’s phone and the cloud backup be preserved for future hearings, saying that they expect the phone to contain information that will help in Spacey’s case. This, in part, appears to be a Snapchat video of the interaction. The judge allowed the motion.

The judge also set another hearing form March 4, but Spacey will not be required to be at that hearing. He will, however, need to be available by phone.

The alleged victim claims that Spacey got him drunk at the bar where he worked after his shift as a busboy. He claims that Spacey asked him some questions of a sexual nature and then put his hands down the then teen’s pants.

“Spacey stuck his hand inside my son’s pants and grabbed his genitals. This was completely unexpected, and my son’s efforts to shift his body to remove Spacey’s hand were only momentarily successful,” the accuser’s mother said. “The violation continued. My son panicked. He froze.”

The accuser’s lawyer, attorney Mitchell Garabedian, says that by bringing the assault to court, his client is standing up for other victims who aren’t able to come forward.

“[B]y reporting the sexual assault, my client is a determined and encouraging voice for those victims not yet ready to report being sexually assaulted,” he said.

Kevin Spacey left court in Nantucket after being read the indecent assault charge and ordered to stay away from the alleged victim’s family pic.twitter.com/rxq3V6ac7Q — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) January 7, 2019

Spacey was also accused of sexual misconduct by actor “Rent” Anthony Rapp. Rapp claims that Spacey climbed on top of him at a party in 1986 before he was able to get free and leave the room. Rap was 14-years-old at the time. Spacey released a statement saying he didn’t remember the incident, but that he apologized for any inappropriate behavior.

The 59-year-old actor didn’t say a word during his court appearance, nor did he speak to reporters as he left the proceedings. The Boston Herald reports that the actor was “grinning ear to ear” as he left the courthouse.