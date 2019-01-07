Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Pack On The PDA At Golden Globes After Party

A normally private Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly put their love on display following last night’s Golden Globe Awards.

As fans of Swift know, the singer made a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes, teaming up as a presenter alongside Idris Elba for two awards — Best Original Score and Best Original Song. And following her surprise appearance at the show, she attended the swanky Fox after party. According to Hollywood Life, Swift arrived to the party about 30 minutes after boyfriend Joe Alwyn. But when the two locked eyes on one another, the source shares that Swift “dived” into his arms out of excitement to see him.

“She rested her head on his shoulder and he grabbed her hand and kissed her,” the insider dished.

The source goes on to share that Taylor’s pal — and Alwyn’s Favourite co-star — Emma Stone, and her boyfriend, Dave McCary, were also present and showing displays of affection. This may have made Swift and Alwyn feel very comfortable in doing the same thing.

“It was very cute. Taylor was in a really great mood, and she left the party hand-in-hand with Joe. They are not afraid to show their love for each other! Taylor sat in a booth close to Joe and he put his hand in her lap. They left holding hands, and Taylor was smiling as she held extremely tightly onto Joe,” one more insider at the party added.

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn step out in coordinated outfits https://t.co/6MX0pv2tii pic.twitter.com/DBfbRgK0NW — Page Six (@PageSix) January 1, 2019

And while Swift and Alwyn have yet to make their red carpet debut together, the pair have been spotted out and about quite a bit recently. As the Inquisitr shared last week, the pair looked happy as they linked arms and strolled around New York City with one another.

Swift looked great in a long orange jacket, a pink scarf, a black hat, and black boots. Alwyn also looked dressed to impress in a blue coat, blue pants, gray sneakers, and a black beanie. The pair were reportedly on their way to lunch to meet Joe’s two brothers — Thomas and Patrick.

And their cute little outing on December 30 came just a few hours before Swift’s highly anticipated Netflix special, Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour, was scheduled to premiere on the streaming giant. According to IMDb, the special is very highly rated, scoring an 8.4 out of 10 stars. Not only that, but the special has also been reviewed by users over 1,400 times.

It seems like Taylor Swift is in a great spot in her life — and perhaps Joe has been the puzzle piece that was always missing.